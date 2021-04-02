Cottagecore gardening trend: how to achieve the ultimate cosy look in your own garden
Thought the popular cottagecore trend was just for indoors? Think again!
According to a new trends report from the Royal Horticultural Society, the charity predicts that the ‘cosy cottage garden’ is going to be the big gardening trend for 2021 and beyond.
“People continue to seek out the familiar during these less than familiar times,” explains Guy Barter, RHS’s chief horticulturist.
But what does a cottagecore garden really look like? And how can we achieve the look for ourselves at home?
Here’s what you need to know.
What is a cottagecore garden?
In a nutshell? Well, inspired by charming cottage gardens of old, a cottagecore garden is all about pastel hues, quintessentially British blooms, and a pleasingly ‘undone’ look.
“A cottage garden planting style is relaxed, creating a tapestry of colour year after year from flowering and foliage plants, including annuals and cut flowers,” explains Marcus Eyles to Herald Scotland.
How can I create a cottagecore garden at home?
Picture Beatrix Potter’s garden, or those oh-so-idyllic outdoorsy scenes from Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, and you have a good template.
“A classic cottage garden is filled with pastel shades,” says Eyles, citing “roses, foxgloves and delphiniums” as a few must-have examples.
Chris and Andrew O’Donoghue, the brothers behind Surrey’s Gardens Revived, add that scented flowers and bee-friendly blooms are also a must.
“Lavender and rambling rector roses are an obvious go-to, for that wonderful scent, cottagey vibe and colour,” they explain, adding that poppies are another great option.
“Bees and butterflies love buddleja, foxgloves, lupins, and hardy geraniums.”
The Gardens Revived duo continue: “Fruit trees are also a good idea, as they add height and interest – apple, crab apple, and plum trees are probably the best for achieving that casual, undone look.”
Don’t worry, though, if you only have a small balcony: you don’t need lots of space to achieve this look.
Indeed, a few well chosen potted plants on a balcony can still give off major cottage garden vibes!
Feeling inspired? Well, with garden centres open, and with the bank holiday weekend stretching out ahead of us, perhaps now is the time to show our outdoor spaces (and our pollinating friends) some love with this easy-to-achieve gardening trend.
Trowels at the ready…
Images: Getty