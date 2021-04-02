According to a new trends report from the Royal Horticultural Society, the charity predicts that the ‘cosy cottage garden’ is going to be the big gardening trend for 2021 and beyond.

“People continue to seek out the familiar during these less than familiar times,” explains Guy Barter, RHS’s chief horticulturist.

But what does a cottagecore garden really look like? And how can we achieve the look for ourselves at home?