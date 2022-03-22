Payday is nearing ever closer, and with that, an opportunity to treat ourselves to a little gift or two.

After all, we work hard for our money and the idea of getting a little something for ourselves can be a nice way to round out the month, and for interiors fanatics, a Cox & Cox home accessory might be on the agenda.

Whether you’re on the lookout for a new throw, cushion, a fresh set of tumblers or a textured vase, the online interiors retailer has you covered – and we’ve shared an edit of some of the best new-in products to shop now.