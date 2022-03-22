cox and cox homeware

11 Cox & Cox home accessories we’re loving right now

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

These home accessories will bring a spring-like feel to your space.

Payday is nearing ever closer, and with that, an opportunity to treat ourselves to a little gift or two.

After all, we work hard for our money and the idea of getting a little something for ourselves can be a nice way to round out the month, and for interiors fanatics, a Cox & Cox home accessory might be on the agenda.

Whether you’re on the lookout for a new throwcushion, a fresh set of tumblers or a textured vase, the online interiors retailer has you covered – and we’ve shared an edit of some of the best new-in products to shop now.

You may also like

11 Scandinavian homeware buys to nail a minimalist decor look

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article