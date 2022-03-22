All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
These home accessories will bring a spring-like feel to your space.
Payday is nearing ever closer, and with that, an opportunity to treat ourselves to a little gift or two.
After all, we work hard for our money and the idea of getting a little something for ourselves can be a nice way to round out the month, and for interiors fanatics, a Cox & Cox home accessory might be on the agenda.
Whether you’re on the lookout for a new throw, cushion, a fresh set of tumblers or a textured vase, the online interiors retailer has you covered – and we’ve shared an edit of some of the best new-in products to shop now.
Four seagrass placemats
Add these placemats – woven from a subtle natural seagrass with a darker blue-grey centre circle – to your tablescape.
Textured vase
This rugged textured vase was handmade in Portugal and features sophisticated charcoal hues that will make a statement on your table or mantlepiece.
Striped seagrass table runner
You can never go wrong with neutral decor, and this seagrass table runner will add texture and refinement to any tablescape, thanks to the warm tone and woven stripe effect that’s finished with a row of delicate white tassels.
Four textured blush tumblers
Sip water or summer cocktails from these blush-tone tumblers that will add warmth and colour to your kitchenware.
Rene pouffe - soft blush
Add a sleek velvet pouffe to your living space in this soft blush shade.
Oak curved topped counter stool
Made from sturdy oak with a smooth finish, this stool works perfectly in any interior style, from rustic to Scandi-inspired.
Natural round jute rug
If you’re looking to add a touch of texture to your floors, this round jute rug will do just the trick with its spiral design that works in just about any room.
Textured geometric cushion
This fluffy, tufted cushion features cream and terracotta hues and will perfectly spice up your sofa or bedding.
Textured striped throw
Drape this textured throw, which features loose weave and mustard highlights, across your sofa or bed for a comfy look.
Speckled serving bowl
There’s just something about mint green that screams spring – and this speckled bowl will be great for serving salads, steamed greens or a mountain of mash during your meals this season.
Two standing head planters
Bring a neoclassical feel to your home with these standing head planters, which are inspired by ancient statues and will provide a bold yet chic look to your space.
