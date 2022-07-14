crochet homeware collage

Home decor trends: 9 crochet homeware buys that will give your home a summer update

Crochet during summer is a no-brainer  and these are the homeware buys embracing the trend that we’re loving from Etsy, H&M and more.

There’s something about crochet and summer that goes hand in hand.

Whether it’s throwing a crochet cushion on your sofa or coasters to place on your table, the options are truly endless.

One brand embracing this is Shrimps. The fashion brand recently launched a tableware collection, including four monochromatic crochet pieces from cutlery holders to placemats – and it’s inspired us to up our crochet game this summer with a few pieces we’ve got our eye on below.

  • Wool Couture macramé pouffe crochet kit

    Wool Couture macrame pouffe crochet kit
    Crochet homeware: Wool Couture macrame pouffe crochet kit

    Get your crochet on with this macramé pouffe kit, which will add a modern yet boho twist to your home.

    Each kit comes with a recyclable ‘Bag of Happy’ tote bag, eight bundles of 5mm macrame rope and a macrame pouffe pattern to help you to create this handy home accessory.

    Shop Wool Couture macrame pouffe crochet kit, £39.99

    BUY NOW

  • Love Indy crochet coasters

    Love Indy crochet coasters
    Crochet homeware: Love Indy crochet coasters

    Does it get any cuter than these crochet coasters? They will add a little colour to your decor and brighten up any room. They’re also pretty nostalgic with its Y2K-inspired design.

    Shop Love Indy crochet coasters at Etsy, from £4

    BUY NOW

  • &Klevering crochet daisy placemat

    &Klevering crochet daisy placemat
    Crochet homeware: &Klevering crochet daisy placemat

    Decorate your table with these pretty crochet daisy placemats that will be a retro yet on-trend addition to any coffee or dining table.

    Shop &Klevering crochet daisy placemat at Trouva, £14.95

    BUY NOW

  • Hooked Nik crochet plant hanger

    Hooked Nik crochet plant hanger
    Crochet homeware: Hooked Nik crochet plant hanger

    Indoor plant lovers, this wall-hanging plant pod is for you. This macramé-inspired planter is perfect for those who do not have flat surface space for plants and will add a simple touch of décor to any space.

    Shop Hooked Nik crochet plant hanger at Etsy, £26.48

    BUY NOW

