All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Crochet during summer is a no-brainer – and these are the homeware buys embracing the trend that we’re loving from Etsy, H&M and more.
There’s something about crochet and summer that goes hand in hand.
Whether it’s throwing a crochet cushion on your sofa or coasters to place on your table, the options are truly endless.
One brand embracing this is Shrimps. The fashion brand recently launched a tableware collection, including four monochromatic crochet pieces from cutlery holders to placemats – and it’s inspired us to up our crochet game this summer with a few pieces we’ve got our eye on below.
Wool Couture macramé pouffe crochet kit
Get your crochet on with this macramé pouffe kit, which will add a modern yet boho twist to your home.
Each kit comes with a recyclable ‘Bag of Happy’ tote bag, eight bundles of 5mm macrame rope and a macrame pouffe pattern to help you to create this handy home accessory.
Love Indy crochet coasters
Does it get any cuter than these crochet coasters? They will add a little colour to your decor and brighten up any room. They’re also pretty nostalgic with its Y2K-inspired design.
&Klevering crochet daisy placemat
Decorate your table with these pretty crochet daisy placemats that will be a retro yet on-trend addition to any coffee or dining table.
Hooked Nik crochet plant hanger
Indoor plant lovers, this wall-hanging plant pod is for you. This macramé-inspired planter is perfect for those who do not have flat surface space for plants and will add a simple touch of décor to any space.
Ginger & Ray macramé chandelier
Add a contemporary rustic feel to your space with this stunning handcrafted macrame chandelier.
Dunelm crochet cushion
Hand crafted in 100% cotton, this crochet cushion in cream is crafted beautifully and will add a touch of folklore to your décor.
Chalias Craft three little pups wall hanging
This ochre-hued wall hanging will add a warm pop of colour to your walls, and make you air plants feel even merrier.
Shop Chalias Craft three little pups wall hanging at Etsy, £5.29
La Redoute Interieurs wiku round crochet rug
This cotton crochet rug will add a lovely subtle accent to your home, thanks to the blush pink hue.
Anthropologie Payton James Jaona raffia table runner
Whether indoors or alfresco, this table runner will be the perfect set-up for a nature-inspired tablescape.
Shop Anthropologie Payton James Jaona raffia table runner, £108
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
