From prawns and lobsters to crabs, these crustaceans are serving as the inspiration behind the latest interiors trend, crustaceancore – and here are 11 home accessories that will help you to perfectly execute the trend in your home.
If there is one thing that’s inspiring home decor lately, it’s the sea.
It’s served as an inspiration to one of the year’s most popular trends, coastal grandmother, and is set to continue with the emergence of crustaceancore – the sea creature-themed trend that has everything from lobsters to crabs and prawns emblazoned across plates, mugs, duvets and more.
“Crustaceancore is a playful nod to coastal-inspired interiors that we are welcoming into our homes this summer,” said Kate Salmon, head of buying for homeware at Oliver Bonas.
“This season, lobsters are joined by crabs and prawns adorning tableware, soft furnishings and home decor across the interiors world.”
Whether on a doormat or a tea towel, you can get in on the summer-ready trend with these 11 homeware buys that are at the top of our wishlist.
You may also like
26 homeware pieces from indie brands you need to know about
The Jacksons lobster woven placemat
Give your tablescape a coastal twist with this lobster-shaped placemat, which is woven from jute and sure to stand out in your table setting.
Shop The Jacksons lobster woven placemat at Anthropologie, £48
Rice DK shrimps ceramic vase
This vase will stand out from the crowd and is perfect for fresh or dried blooms to create a cute look and add charm to your interiors.
Voyage Shop crustaceans cobalt cushion
Want to add a coastal feel to your sofa or bed? This cushion will do just that, thanks to the lobster design in a cool watercolour style.
Graham & Green cork oyster coaster
These oyster coasters are produced from natural sustainable cork and printed with a playful round of white oyster illustrations.
Oliver Bonas Bonjour Prawn ceramic mug
Sip from this ceramic mug, which features a handpainted prawn design, ‘bonjour’ text and a blue wave pattern.
Zara Home earthenware crab jug
Whether you use this jug for water or flowers, this earthenware jug in a terracotta style features a playful crab design that will perfectly complement your summer-inspired interiors.
Sophie Allport lobster melamine dinner plate
This lobster dinner plate, which is designed with two red lobsters against an ocean blue background, is perfect for summer barbecues, alfresco dining and picnics.
Emma Bridgewater 8.5” crab plate
Infuse your home with some seaside charm with this crab plate from Emma Bridgewater. It’s designed in the UK, crafted using the finest English earthenware and features a majestic crab.
Rick Stein lobster water jug
This stunning jug features a Padstow-inspired lobster print design and will be a cool addition to your alfresco dining this summer.
Lorena Canals mini lobster washable rug
Get your claws on this mini lobster washable rug for instant maritime style. Made from 100% cotton, it features navy and beige stripes and has been finished with lobsters on the borders. This crustacean creation will look at home anywhere you place it.
Shop Lorena Canals mini lobster washable rug at Amara, £63.50
Cath Kidston lobster and rose enamelware tray
Combining colourful handpainted prints of Cath Kidston’s heritage roses and its new patchwork design, this lobster print tray will elevate your outdoor eating experience as you enjoy good food, fresh air and wonderful company.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
9 statement dinner sets that will take your entertaining to the next level
Home and interiors
Add a tropical feel to your home with these 11 jungle-inspired buys
Plants
9 hanging plant pots that’ll help you achieve the indoor jungle aesthetic
Home and interiors
Love the industrial New York warehouse aesthetic? Check out these 9 home buys