From prawns and lobsters to crabs, these crustaceans are serving as the inspiration behind the latest interiors trend, crustaceancore – and here are 11 home accessories that will help you to perfectly execute the trend in your home.

If there is one thing that’s inspiring home decor lately, it’s the sea.

It’s served as an inspiration to one of the year’s most popular trends, coastal grandmother, and is set to continue with the emergence of crustaceancore – the sea creature-themed trend that has everything from lobsters to crabs and prawns emblazoned across plates, mugs, duvets and more.

“Crustaceancore is a playful nod to coastal-inspired interiors that we are welcoming into our homes this summer,” said Kate Salmon, head of buying for homeware at Oliver Bonas.

“This season, lobsters are joined by crabs and prawns adorning tableware, soft furnishings and home decor across the interiors world.”

Whether on a doormat or a tea towel, you can get in on the summer-ready trend with these 11 homeware buys that are at the top of our wishlist.

