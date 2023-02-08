11 daffodil-inspired homeware buys to celebrate the imminent arrival of spring

As I look outside the window, I see clear blue skies with the sun shining a lot longer than it has over the past couple of months – and that can only mean one thing: spring is on the horizon.

With the new season merely six weeks away, longer days and warmer temperatures are getting closer and closer, and some of us want our interiors to reflect our current cheery mood and serotonin-inducing weather.

When we think of spring, flowers often come to mind and daffodils are one that instantly makes us think of springtime and the joy it brings – and if you want to bring spring to your doorstep, we’ve found some daffodil-inspired home accessories to shop now.