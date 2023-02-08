11 daffodil-inspired homeware buys to celebrate the imminent arrival of spring

Spring is officially six weeks away – and if you want to get into the spirit of the new season, bring some subtle blooms into your decor with these daffodil-inspired home accessories.
As I look outside the window, I see clear blue skies with the sun shining a lot longer than it has over the past couple of months – and that can only mean one thing: spring is on the horizon.
With the new season merely six weeks away, longer days and warmer temperatures are getting closer and closer, and some of us want our interiors to reflect our current cheery mood and serotonin-inducing weather.
When we think of spring, flowers often come to mind and daffodils are one that instantly makes us think of springtime and the joy it brings – and if you want to bring spring to your doorstep, we’ve found some daffodil-inspired home accessories to shop now.
Rosie Harbottle daffodils in a vase print
This giclée print from Rosie Harbottle is predominantly inspired by flowers, nature and the first glimpses of spring.
Shop Rosie Harbottle daffodils in a vase print at Glassette, £85
Robert David fine china daffodil breakfast mugs
Sip your favourite hot drinks from these decorative mugs, which feature a colourful daffodil floral design and are sure to put a smile on your face each morning.
Ferry Creations spring daffodil wreath
Welcome spring to your home with this daffodil wreath, which also includes narcissus, rose, carnations, gypsophila and foliage.
Petal And The Bee daffodil jug
Place your favourite spring flowers in this joyful daffodil jug which will add some subtle, cheery colour to your space.
Sarah Benning daffodil narcissus cushion
Featuring a hand-printed daffodil and narcissus illustration, this decorative cushion will be a lovely addition to any chair.
Shop Sarah Benning daffodil narcissus cushion at Etsy, £13.50
Woodchip & Magnolia arcadia daffodil wallpaper
Ditch minimalist walls and simple hues for this vibrant wallpaper from Woodchip & Magnolia. The design features a bountiful garden of exotic blooms and trailing vines and will make any room the standout space in your home.
Olivia Bonas Riviera stripe yellow ceramic vase
If you don’t want to opt for daffodil prints, go for the colour instead – like with this Oliver Bonas striped yellow ceramic vase.
John Lewis elevation throw
Casually drape this geometric John Lewis throw over your sofa or bed and watch it instantly uplift your furniture.
H&M Home metal table lamp
This yellow lacquered metal table lamp in a modern design with an angled shade will spread warm, diffused light wherever it is placed.
Furn circle pom-pom woven cotton anti-slip bath mat
Step out of the bath or shower onto this woven pompom bath mat, which is made from 100% cotton, making it incredibly soft underfoot.
Shop Furn circle pom-pom woven cotton anti-slip bath mat at Robert Dyas, £19.99
Emma Bridgewater biscuit barrel
We all enjoy a good biscuit, and you’re sure to enjoy even more from this daffodil-adorned Emma Bridgewater barrel.
Shop Emma Bridgewater biscuit barrel at Chalk Interiors, £20
