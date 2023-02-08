daffodil homeware collage

11 daffodil-inspired homeware buys to celebrate the imminent arrival of spring

Posted by for Home and interiors

Spring is officially six weeks away  and if you want to get into the spirit of the new season, bring some subtle blooms into your decor with these daffodil-inspired home accessories.

As I look outside the window, I see clear blue skies with the sun shining a lot longer than it has over the past couple of months – and that can only mean one thing: spring is on the horizon.

With the new season merely six weeks away, longer days and warmer temperatures are getting closer and closer, and some of us want our interiors to reflect our current cheery mood and serotonin-inducing weather.

When we think of spring, flowers often come to mind and daffodils are one that instantly makes us think of springtime and the joy it brings – and if you want to bring spring to your doorstep, we’ve found some daffodil-inspired home accessories to shop now.

You may also like

11 shabby chic home accessories to shop now

Sign up for our edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and receive a free guide to the 101 female authors everyone should have on their bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair