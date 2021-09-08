All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Pared-back and achingly cool, the Danish really do do it better in every sense; these homeware pieces are proof.
Denmark is revered for a few things: there are, of course, the pastries (drool), there’s the fashion – Copenhagen is one of the fashion world’s worst kept secrets, and there is, of course, the all-important hygge.
For those unaware as to what hygge exactly refers to, it’s a Danish and Scandinavian word which refers to a mood of cosiness and comfort. In short: what we all wish our homes had a touch more of.
Because if there’s one thing Danes excel at, it’s not only crafting cult fashion brands (hello, Ganni and Cecilie Bahnsen), but also creating homely homes which are inviting, but at the same time minimalist in their approach to decorating.
It’s a little bit of what we’re all looking to carve more of in our own homes, really. These are a few of our favourite Danish-inspired pieces to invite just a touch more of that hygge feeling into your own space.
Danish Designs Wish wooden dining chair
When it comes to seating, the Danish keep it pared-back and minimal. To make this chic and elevated wooden chair a touch cosier, just add a plump and neutral-toned cushion.
Marks & Spencer faux fur throw
When it comes to hygge, it’s all about faux fur – and lots of it. This luscious and super-comfy faux fur throw can be draped over the end of a bed, a sofa or anything else you fancy.
Casacarta scallop dinner plate
When it comes to nailing the Danish aesthetic, it’s about adding splashes of colour in controlled environments. Crockery is a great place to start.
Vintage Goods 1980s magazine rack
Vintage is a great go-to for nailing a Danish interior aesthetic, and this magazine rack is no exception.
Made.com Melle planter stands
If you’re a proud plant parent, then consider giving your babies a new home in the form of these chic stands which are achingly Danish in their pared-back cool vibe.
&Klevering Purfect orange mirror
Similarly to the crockery, if you have space for a splash of colour somewhere on a wall (ideally a bathroom), opt for a splashy and statement-making mirror.
Ferm Living Vuelta table lamp
Lamps needn’t be frumpy and boring, and this sculptural number is proof. Pop on top of a pile of coffee table books for serious Danish interior vibes.
Hay colour crate
Hay crates are as practical as they are pretty, and they’re everybody in the know’s go-to for stylish storage. Don’t believe us? Buy a couple in the same size in different colours and just see for yourself.
Christina Lundsteen Anneli cotton-velvet cushion
Have you ever seen more adorable cushions? No, nor have we. Danish designer Christina Lundsteen is carving a space for achingly cool and tonally-coloured cushions. And we’re very much here for it.
Shop Christina Lundsteen Anneli cotton-velvet cushion at Matches Fashion, £125
Images: courtesy of brands.