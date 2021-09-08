Denmark is revered for a few things: there are, of course, the pastries (drool), there’s the fashion – Copenhagen is one of the fashion world’s worst kept secrets, and there is, of course, the all-important hygge.

For those unaware as to what hygge exactly refers to, it’s a Danish and Scandinavian word which refers to a mood of cosiness and comfort. In short: what we all wish our homes had a touch more of.

Because if there’s one thing Danes excel at, it’s not only crafting cult fashion brands (hello, Ganni and Cecilie Bahnsen), but also creating homely homes which are inviting, but at the same time minimalist in their approach to decorating.