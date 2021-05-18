11 of the best Delftware-inspired blue and white homeware pieces

Inspired by Delftware, the Dutch form of pottery, these blue and white homeware pieces will offer the look at a fraction of the price.

During the 16th century, a blue and white homeware trend was born out of the Netherlands.

It comprised of local artisans crafting glazed pottery that employed vivid shades of blue and white to depict everything from natural landscapes to historical iconography. The pottery, which rapidly became a bestseller, was produced in the Dutch city of Delft which, in turn, gave the earthenware its moniker.

Given its age-old exclusivity, original Delftware is now not only hard to come by but also eye-wateringly expensive. But, fear not, dear homeware-loving friends! For we have rounded up the best blue and white, Delft-inspired pieces to add to your basket right now and they’re almost as good as the real thing.

  • Thornback & Peel Delft blue rabbit and cabbage floor lampshade

    Inject a bit of colour into your living space with this blue and white-hued rabbit and cabbage-print lampshade, which is crafted from linen and is a timeless addition to any home.

    Shop Thornback & Peel Delft blue rabbit and cabbage floor lampshade, £53

  • Rörstrand Ostindia bowl

    Upgrade those shabby bowls currently lingering in your kitchen cupboards with these chic blue and white offerings, courtesy of Swedish homeware brand Rörstrand. You’ll never want to eat your cereal out of anything else!

    Shop Rörstrand Ostindia bowl, £14

  • Time and Toast blue willow china plate

    For those looking to dip their toe into the trend but not wholeheartedly commit, this dainty china plate is a wonderful place to start. 

    Shop Time and Toast blue willow china plate, £38.50

  • Spode blue Italian cream jug

    While it might not be an item you employ everyday, this blue and white jug can be a wonderful treat for when you invite people back into your home for a sun-kissed meal of strawberries and cream, or anything else you fancy!

    Shop Spode blue Italian cream jug, £35

  • Maison Margaux Dutch vases

    Because your plants deserve better. Opt for a blue and white vessel to house your plant babies in to channel the Delft trend without splashing the cash.

    Shop Maison Margaux Dutch vases, £40

  • Marye-Kelley Bird blue and white tissue box cover

    This pretty blue and white-hued tissue box cleverly masks that cardboard box of Kleenex as a pretty statement ornament. 

    Shop Marye-Kelley Bird blue and white tissue box cover, £103

  • Shenlong lidded jar

    Whether you use it as a vase, or merely a space to hold bits and bobs, this lidded jar is a statement piece that will never go out of style. 

    Shop Shenlong lidded jar, £595

  • The Nine Schools oval planter

    Perfect for planting some springtime seeds in, this pretty and ornate plant pot would make a wonderful addition to any home. 

    Shop The Nine Schools oval planter, £129

  • Sass & Belle Blue Willow floral measuring spoons

    For any avid bakers that have been born of the pandemic, these blue and white Delftware-esque measuring spoons will help you channel the trend, while also getting the measure of those all important ingredients right. 

    Shop Sass & Belle Blue Willow floral measuring spoons, £7.50

  • Blue and white serving plate

    Now that entertaining’s back on the menu – hurrah! - it’s time to turn our attention to what we’ll be serving our food on. We’ll be opting for this pretty as pie blue and white serving slab for our upcoming soirées.

    Shop blue and white serving plate, £39

  • Nicola Spring hand printed kitchen canisters

    Every kitchen deserves a home for teabags, sugar, coffee et al and these adorable hand-printed canisters do just that.

    Shop Nicola Spring hand printed kitchen canisters, £15.99

