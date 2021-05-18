During the 16th century, a blue and white homeware trend was born out of the Netherlands.

It comprised of local artisans crafting glazed pottery that employed vivid shades of blue and white to depict everything from natural landscapes to historical iconography. The pottery, which rapidly became a bestseller, was produced in the Dutch city of Delft which, in turn, gave the earthenware its moniker.

Given its age-old exclusivity, original Delftware is now not only hard to come by but also eye-wateringly expensive. But, fear not, dear homeware-loving friends! For we have rounded up the best blue and white, Delft-inspired pieces to add to your basket right now and they’re almost as good as the real thing.