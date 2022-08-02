desert decor collage
Get in on the desert decor interiors trend with these 11 homeware buys

Take inspiration from the desert with these home accessories from Graham & Green, Ferm Living and more.

Nature continues to be a source of inspiration for the interiors world, from the leafy green forests that inspired biophilic design to the boho and Scandi-inspired desert decor trend that has caught our attention.

Filled with minimal hues from subtle beiges to warm oranges, this trend embraces the warmth that comes with the desert, mixed with a range of boho-esque materials that gives it its modern edge.

There’s something super calming yet achingly chic about decor inspired by the desert and we can’t help but want to get in on the trend – and we’ve found 11 homeware buys that give us #DesertDecor inspo.

Images: courtesy of brands