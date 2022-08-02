Get in on the desert decor interiors trend with these 11 homeware buys
Take inspiration from the desert with these home accessories from Graham & Green, Ferm Living and more.
Filled with minimal hues from subtle beiges to warm oranges, this trend embraces the warmth that comes with the desert, mixed with a range of boho-esque materials that gives it its modern edge.
There’s something super calming yet achingly chic about decor inspired by the desert and we can’t help but want to get in on the trend – and we’ve found 11 homeware buys that give us #DesertDecor inspo.
Global Explorer zig-zag textured cushion
Add texture and warmth to any space with this zig-zag cushion, featuring a boho-inspired design that is made from cotton.
Shop Global Explorer zig zag textured cushion at Amara, £13.50
Graham & Green terracotta hamsa dish
Whether it’s crystals or incense, you can place it here on this terracotta hamsa dish.
Flowy Euphorbia cactus
If you really want to give your home a desert decor feel, adding a cactus plant into the mix is a no-brainer.
Am.pm panaji hand-woven fringed jute rug
This decorative rug is made of woven jute with embroidered motifs and will instantly enhance any room it’s placed in.
Ferm Living bau pot
Any plant will be happy to live in this chic pot from Ferm Living, which is inspired by the uncluttered lines and industrial surfaces of Bauhaus architecture.
Sazy geo Malawi throw
Lay this throw casually on your sofa or wrap it around you while having alfresco drinks on your balcony – no matter the occasion, this print throw will do the job.
Nkuku Kutha Kilim cushion cover
This handmade cushion cover comes in a stunning pattern on the front and contrasting thick cotton on the back.
Dunelm Billie white duvet cover and pillowcase set
Sink into your bed with this white duvet cover and pillowcase set from Dunelm, which has been crafted with a pinsonic design.
Shop Dunelm Billie white duvet cover and pillowcase set, £32
Oliver Bonas natural seagrass woven pendant lamp shade
Update your space with a rustic touch using this basket-inspired pendant lampshade, handcrafted from seagrass in a natural finish.
Shop Oliver Bonas natural seagrass woven pendant lamp shade, £45
Tropicana solid teak wood side table
Made from natural materials, this solid teak wood table comes with a worn effect that will add an authentic feel to your decor.
Shop Tropicana solid teak wood side table at Kave Home, £137
101 Copenhagen sphere vase
Crafted from hand-glazed ceramic, this sphere vase was designed and developed by Kristian Sofus Hansen and Tommy Hyldahl in collaboration with skilled ceramicists and will be a great addition to your space, thanks to the ornate detailing and contrast between smooth shapes and sharp edges.
Images: courtesy of brands