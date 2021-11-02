There’s something about textured ceramics that can instantly elevate any space. Whether it’s a ribbed glass vase or a stoneware plant pot, they make for the perfect addition and can be the missing piece to completely update your home.

One style that has caught our eye is dimpled ceramics, thanks to the graphic effect which can be both standout and subtle due to the variety of designs and styles available. From dimpled brass vases and chic white plates with a dimpled finish, these nine home buys are definitely worth adding to your wishlist.