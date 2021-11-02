Dimpled ceramics is the trend we’re loving – and here are 9 statement buys worth adding to your wishlist.
There’s something about textured ceramics that can instantly elevate any space. Whether it’s a ribbed glass vase or a stoneware plant pot, they make for the perfect addition and can be the missing piece to completely update your home.
One style that has caught our eye is dimpled ceramics, thanks to the graphic effect which can be both standout and subtle due to the variety of designs and styles available. From dimpled brass vases and chic white plates with a dimpled finish, these nine home buys are definitely worth adding to your wishlist.
Melina hammered finish brass vase
Crafted from brass in a cylindrical shape with a detailed all-over hammered pattern, this Perch and Parrow vase incorporates both a modern and traditional feel and would be at home in any decor style.
Shop Melina hammered finish brass vase at Perch and Parrow, £70
Global Explorer dimpled terracotta planter
Whether you want to add this to your at-home office or your bedroom, this minimal planter made from terracotta features a simple etched design in black and is a subtle way to embrace the dimpled trend this season.
Shop Global explorer dimpled terracotta planter at UFurnish, £35
Dunelm timeless dimple vase silver
There’s no way anyone will be able to miss this statement silver vase, which is designed with a simple dimple finish and is sure to add an elegant finishing touch to any living space.
The Forest & Co dimpled stoneware vases
These earthy stoneware vases come in two beautiful muted colours and have a great textural finish. Pop in some foliage and this vase will draw the eye and add a wonderful botanical interest to your space.
Shop The Forest & Co dimpled stoneware vases at Not On The High Street, £66
SO'HOME orange dimpled ceramic stool
If you’re looking to include a pop of colour in your home, look no further than this orange dimpled ceramic stool.
Shop SO’HOME orange dimpled ceramic stool at La Redoute, £99
Marquis & Dawe large dimpled ceramic jar
This large vase from Marquis & Daw is a ceramic ornament designed with a dimple effect, complemented by a tonal blue and green colourway.
Shop Marquis & Dawe large dimpled ceramic jar at Not On The High Street, £69
Blue dimpled effect vase
Expand your vase collection with this glass vase, which comes with a deep dimpled finish in a dreamy blue hue.
Small snow dimple mug
The snow dimple mug from Room356 is part of a handmade ceramic homeware collection from UK based Tone Von Krogh and is ideal for all the daily double espresso and flat white drinkers out there.
Bernardaud ecume white dinner plate
Dine in style with this ecume white dinner service from Bernardaud.
Shop Bernardaud ecume white dinner plate at Artedona, £43.60
Images: courtesy of brands
