It’s safe to say that homeware has become the focus of many brands that are now branching out into the world of interiors. Dior is the latest to do so and is leading the charge in luxury homeware.

The French fashion house has launched a new collection alongside designer Pierre Yovanovitch, which explores the worlds of woodwork and glassblowing and is titled Midi.

The collection is inspired by two stories – the story of the Château de la Colle Noire, a property that Christian Dior acquired in the 1950s in the village of Montauroux, and the Château de Fabrègues, the place Yovanovitch has lived in for the past 10 years.