Dior launches new minimalist homeware collection with designer Pierre Yovanovitch
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
If you’re looking to add a luxury home accessory to your minimalist interiors, Dior Maison’s new Midi collection is the way to go.
It’s safe to say that homeware has become the focus of many brands that are now branching out into the world of interiors. Dior is the latest to do so and is leading the charge in luxury homeware.
The French fashion house has launched a new collection alongside designer Pierre Yovanovitch, which explores the worlds of woodwork and glassblowing and is titled Midi.
The collection is inspired by two stories – the story of the Château de la Colle Noire, a property that Christian Dior acquired in the 1950s in the village of Montauroux, and the Château de Fabrègues, the place Yovanovitch has lived in for the past 10 years.
Using these two references, Dior Maison’s Midi collection embodies pure mid-century modern elegance and southern French charm, with 15 well-crafted wooden home accessories – from lamps to mirrors, serving trays to trinket holders – which are described as “simple, solid and noble”.
The collection is composed of local, sustainable materials selected for their beauty and timelessness and designed in a classic natural wood grain hue.
For minimalist lovers looking to update their space with a luxury homeware item, these modern yet timelessly chic pieces will be worth a place on your interiors wishlist.
Dior Maison Midi collection by Pierre Yovanovitch is available to shop in-store and online now.
Images: Julien T Hamon