As the cold weather sets in, it’s time to take the party vibes indoors – and these disco decor buys are sure to get you in the mood.
As the nights draw closer and tempratures begin to drop, finding joy and light will become even more important – and nothing shines brighter than a disco ball.
Disco balls automatically bring an element of fun, joy and light to any space and have become increasingly popular on TikTok, with decor lovers adorning their homes with disco-inspired objects from vases to bowls.
If you’re looking to inject some 70s-style glamour into your space, these nine homeware buys are a great place to start.
Midsummer Nightcap disco ball vase
This disco ball vase is as stylish as it is functional and can be used as a planter or a punch bowl.
Desenio disco ball poster
Add some sparkle to your gallery wall with this monochromatic disco ball poster.
Saleblasters mushroom disco ball
Place these unique mushroom disco balls around your home to bring joy and light to any room they’re placed in.
Rice pink and gold-striped disco ball
Dopamine disco decor? Yes, please.
Oliver Bonas Lorie glass disco ball string lights
Transform your kitchen into a dancefloor with these decorative string lights, featuring 10 mirrored disco balls emitting a bright white glow.
Shop Oliver Bonas Lorie glass disco ball string lights, £16.50
Urban Outfitters pink disco motif light bulb
Elevate any lamp with a screw-in bulb complete with a ‘Disco’ motif LED light that’ll leave your home feeling party-ready.
Pretty Green vinyl record coaster set
Bring a 70s flair to your kitchen table with these playful vinyl record coasters from Pretty Green.
The White Company textured mercury candle holder
This charming candle holder is designed with a ribbed texture and hand-applied mercury finish.
Happy Neon disco desk LED neon sign
If you’re really giving your home a disco makeover, make it official with this LED neon sign.
Images: courtesy of brands