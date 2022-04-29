The new collection has just launched in the UK and Europe and features a wide range of home items, including “aspirational” furniture, modern rugs, wall hangings, bedding and home accents.

While you may assume that filling your house with Disney decor is a little, well… childish, the company’s new collection, Disney Home, might just change your mind. Disney Home has everything we’ve ever wanted from a homeware collection. It’s tasteful, understated, modern and decidedly chic – plus, it’s filled with subtle touches that hint at your favourite classic Disney characters. In other words, this is not the brightly coloured, garish Disney homeware that filled your childhood bedroom — this is Disney homeware for stylish grown-ups who want a touch of magic in their homes. And we can’t wait to give it a try.

The range has items for every budget and interior design style. If you’re after a striking designer piece, you’ll find more upscale items such as the Leblon Delienne gold and silver Mickey figurines. Or, if you’re on a budget, you’ll also find affordable wall decor such as the Mickey sketch wall print.

“Disney Home offers families, fans and interiors enthusiasts the chance to style a little magic into their homes,” Liz Shortreed, Disney’s category vice president says. “We know that Disney storytelling has ignited imaginations for nearly a century, and this new brand brings together home décor inspired by some of our beloved characters from across our brands, from Minnie Mouse’s polka dots to the bold lines of the Millennium Falcon.

“This newly defined interiors brand encapsulates homeware products from a range of our licensees and retailers and will also include new products such as aspirational furniture and one-off collaborations.”

Items from Disney Home will be available to purchase at Disney, Amazon, Selfridges and Wayfair.

Here are a few of the pieces we can’t wait to display in our homes.