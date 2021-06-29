Liberty London’s revered ditsy floral prints have reached the heady heights of cult status for good reason.

Indeed, thanks to its versatility and universality, floral homeware is now both a minimalist and a maximalist’s interiors dream in equal measure; for the more pared-back person, a flower-toned cushion or print could lend a helping hand to elevate a room, while for those who live their lives by the mantra of more is more, flowers simply add to the effect.