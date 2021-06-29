All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From cushions to crockery, there’s a ditsy floral homeware gem for everybody.
Liberty London’s revered ditsy floral prints have reached the heady heights of cult status for good reason.
Indeed, thanks to its versatility and universality, floral homeware is now both a minimalist and a maximalist’s interiors dream in equal measure; for the more pared-back person, a flower-toned cushion or print could lend a helping hand to elevate a room, while for those who live their lives by the mantra of more is more, flowers simply add to the effect.
You needn’t be afraid of embracing floral homeware, for these are perennial pieces that, we promise, will stand the test of time. Regardless of your interiors preferences, these are the ditsy floral homeware pieces we’re loving now.
Unframed Libby’s Daisies archive Liberty art print
This floral print looks as good as new and as cool as vintage. Simply slot into a funky wooden frame and watch it bring a room to life.
Petiotes initials cotton picnic blanket
Picnic in style with this pretty floral-toned blanket; perfect for lazy weekends spent sipping Pimm’s in the sun.
Cath Kidston Provence Rose set of 4 side plates
Nothing beats a plate that is *almost* too good to eat off, and this quartet is proof. As pretty as they are practical.
Gien Millefleurs trinket dish
If you’re in need of a home for your jewellery, then look to this pretty floral-printed dish which is crying out to be kept in pride of place on your bedside table.
Urban Outfitters Mila floral blue duvet set
Heading to bed will have never looked quite as good as it will with these ditsy floral-hued bedsheets; perfect for embracing guests and yourself in equal measure.
Anthropologie Darby semi-sheer floral curtain
Perfect for adding a statement injection of colour into a room, these semi-sheer curtains will provide some floral fun and keep the sun out of your eyes.
Sophie Conran Cornflower apron and double oven glove set
For those who have become a dab hand at cooking during the pandemic, this floral apron and oven glove set will be a life-changer. Protect your clothes from stains and look cute while doing it, what could be better?
&klevering Bloom floral vase
Put your flowers in a flowery vase with these dainty numbers, which will keep it pared-back and minimal with their muted colour schemes.
Celina Digby Midsummer Morning garden seat pads
Once the sun makes a grand return and puts its hat back on once again, you might be in need of a set of pretty floral garden seats for outdoor entertaining; this duo is just what the doctor ordered.
Litfad retro floral pattern rug
For those who have either wooden flooring or a bland carpet they’d like to conceal, this pretty retro-inspired rug will be perfect for distracting people’s attentions.
Graham & Green floral printed cushion
Whether you pop them on a sofa, a seat or the floor, this line-up of floral cushions are as cute as they are comfy.
