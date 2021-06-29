Ditsy floral homeware to make your house a home

11 pieces of ditsy floral homeware to give your home a cottagecore makeover

Posted by for Home

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

From cushions to crockery, there’s a ditsy floral homeware gem for everybody. 

Liberty London’s revered ditsy floral prints have reached the heady heights of cult status for good reason.

Indeed, thanks to its versatility and universality, floral homeware is now both a minimalist and a maximalist’s interiors dream in equal measure; for the more pared-back person, a flower-toned cushion or print could lend a helping hand to elevate a room, while for those who live their lives by the mantra of more is more, flowers simply add to the effect.

You may also like

Camille Charriere on how to find a homeware gem and her go-to brands for interior inspiration

You needn’t be afraid of embracing floral homeware, for these are perennial pieces that, we promise, will stand the test of time. Regardless of your interiors preferences, these are the ditsy floral homeware pieces we’re loving now.  

  • Urban Outfitters Mila floral blue duvet set

    Urban Outfitters Mila floral blue duvet set
    Urban Outfitters Mila floral blue duvet set

    Heading to bed will have never looked quite as good as it will with these ditsy floral-hued bedsheets; perfect for embracing guests and yourself in equal measure.

    Shop Urban Outfitters Mila floral blue duvet set, £28

    BUY NOW

  • Anthropologie Darby semi-sheer floral curtain

    Anthropologie Darby semi-sheer floral curtain
    Anthropologie Darby semi-sheer floral curtain

    Perfect for adding a statement injection of colour into a room, these semi-sheer curtains will provide some floral fun and keep the sun out of your eyes.

    Shop Anthropologie Darby semi-sheer floral curtain, £58

    BUY NOW

  • Sophie Conran Cornflower apron and double oven glove set

    Sophie Conran Cornflower apron and double oven glove set
    Sophie Conran Cornflower apron and double oven glove set

    For those who have become a dab hand at cooking during the pandemic, this floral apron and oven glove set will be a life-changer. Protect your clothes from stains and look cute while doing it, what could be better?

    Shop Sophie Conran Cornflower apron and double oven glove set, £48

    BUY NOW

  • &klevering Bloom floral vase

    &klevering Bloom floral vase
    &klevering Bloom floral vase

    Put your flowers in a flowery vase with these dainty numbers, which will keep it pared-back and minimal with their muted colour schemes.

    Shop &klevering Bloom floral vase at Trouva, £12

    BUY NOW

  • Celina Digby Midsummer Morning garden seat pads

    Celina Digby Midsummer Morning garden seat pads
    Celina Digby Midsummer Morning garden seat pads

    Once the sun makes a grand return and puts its hat back on once again, you might be in need of a set of pretty floral garden seats for outdoor entertaining; this duo is just what the doctor ordered.

    Shop Celina Digby Midsummer Morning garden seat pads, £44.99

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article