These 11 DIY craft kits will take your creativity to the next level this Christmas
If you’re looking to get your creative juices flowing over the festive period, these DIY craft kits might do the trick.
Christmas is a time often spent with family and friends, drinking copious amounts of mulled wine and gorging on mince pies, chocolates and everything in-between.
But beyond the endless food and drinks, it’s also a good opportunity to step back from our laptops and mobile phones and get creative, whether it’s playing competitive board games or flexing your creative muscles by indulging in some arts and craft activities.
For those looking to get creative this Christmas and give their loved ones the gift of arts and crafts, there are some great DIY craft kits that you may be looking for.
From flower-pressing kits to create your own pottery, these 11 DIY crafting sets will make the perfect gift or treat for yourself.
Fay and Mamie PLET napkin ring kit
Fay and Mamie is a small Danish UK-based independent business focusing on DIY kits for the home. Its DIY napkin ring kit enables you to easily create four to six sparkly napkin rings in either cream, pink or black which serve as a delicate and personal decorative item on your Christmas dinner table or at your new year’s dinner party.
The JamJar edit press and mount flower pressing kit
Get your flower pressing on with this JamJar edit press and mount flower pressing kit.
The set comes with oak veneer flower press with brass screws, HAY utility scissors, craft glue and so much more, making this a lovely gift for anyone wishing to create their own pressed flower artworks.
Shop The JamJar edit press and mount flower pressing kit, £150
Noah pottery kit
Become the ceramicist of your dreams and begin your creative journey with this Noah pottery kit.
The kit is designed to help users take their first steps in pottery making, with a focus on the journey and enjoyment of the process, as opposed to the final product.
It comes with everything you’ll need to get started, including an eight-piece toolset, three paintbrushes, varnish and white base paint.
Craft Factory candle making kit
Ditch the ready-made candles and do it yourself with this candle making kit.
Perfect for crafters of all skill levels, this kit includes everything you need to create two beautifully scented premium soy wax candles and is great if you want to have some mindful “me time”.
Events at Home Hygge-inspired sip n' paint box
Taking inspiration from Danish culture, this Hygge-inspired sip n’ paint box is perfect for a cosy date night at home, girls’ night or just for some crafty fun at home.
Shop Events at Home Hygge-inspired sip n’ paint box at Etsy, £26
Yolanda Craft Gifts embroidery kit beginner
If you’re looking to get into embroidery this Christmas, this DIY kit may be for you.
Shop Yolanda Craft Gifts embroidery kit beginner at Etsy, £11.79+
Rocco and Arlo macrame wall hanging kit
Pass the time with this macrame feather kit, which features three stunning feathers in sage green, mustard and natural. The kit also includes step-by-step instructions with images, making it great for beginners.
Suzi Mclaughlin paper gerbera daisy craft kit
This craft kit contains materials and step-by-step instructions on how to make six stunning paper gerbera daisies, which will look great on your mantlepiece.
Shop Suzi Mclaughlin paper gerbera daisy craft kit at Not On The High Street, £19.99
May Contain Glitter origami garland paper craft kit
A garland is the ultimate Christmas accessory – and this kit helps you to create one in a modern origami style with metallic paper leaves and copper glitter to add a lovely festive feel.
Shop May Contain Glitter origami garland paper craft kit at Not On The High Street, £12
Donna Wilson make your own cloud kit
Let your imagination run wild when using this make your own cloud kit. Each set contains a pre-stitched lambswool cloud shape, recycled wool stuffing, felt bits and bobs, and step-by-step instructions to make your very own unique cloud.
Artisans leather coaster set
Don’t simply buy a ready-made coaster set when you can make your own this Christmas. This leathercraft kit is smartly designed for anyone who wants to craft their own coasters, learn new skills, or simply gift personalised coasters.
Images: courtesy of brands