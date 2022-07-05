All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Fill your space with home accessories created by you, thanks to these DIY kits that cover everything from macrame wall hangings to ceramic pottery.
We can all appreciate a new home accessory that will spruce up our interiors. Whether it’s adding a new ceramic vase to our mantlepiece or jazzing up our kitchenware with a new dinner set, the addition of a few key pieces can really make all the difference.
But it can be even better when that home accessory is something we’ve created ourselves – and with the emergence of DIY craft kits, we are able to do just that.
From flower pressing prints to resin coasters, we can now do it all with the help of a few fabulous DIY kits – and we’ve selected nine that are making us want to get all crafty and create our very own home accessories to add a personal touch to our interiors.
Sculpd Home Kit: clam shell centrepiece
Create the perfect centrepiece with this DIY clamshell kit from Sculpd, which is sure to be a conversation starter for your interior space.
The Cast Club make your own peachy pot kit
These perky, peachy vases have been all over our Instagram feeds for the past year or so and you can make your own with this kit that comes with jesmonite powder, liquid colour pigment and a silicone mould.
Bader & Birch make your own terrazzo eco resin coaster kit
Amp up your coaster game with this terrazzo coaster kit, which comes with everything you need and is made from non-toxic and water-based materials.
Shop Bader & Birch make your own terrazzo eco resin coaster kit, £36
Wool Couture Company rainbow blanket knitting kit
Knitting fans will surely appreciate this blanket knitting kit – it’s the perfect choice for a beginner and comes in a range of rainbow hues.
Shop Wool Couture Company rainbow blanket knitting kit, £69.99
Bloombox Jungle terrarium plant DIY kit
Build your own mini jungle with this terrarium plant kit, which will add some nature into your home.
Hearth & Heritage handmade jesmonite paint-your-own plant pot kit
Embrace your inner painter and create a beautifully decorated plant pot with this Hearth & Heritage kit.
Shop Hearth & Heritage handmade jesmonite paint your own plant pot kit, £19.95
Wool Love Couture macrame weave craft kit
Combine macrame and weaving with this craft kit to create a stunning wall-hanging in your very own colour combination.
Paperchase air dry clay kit
Get crafting with this clay kit packed with all the essentials needed to go from beginner to brilliant – including air-drying clay, a wire cutter, sponge and all the unique tools you need to master pottery.
House of Crafts flower press kit
Channel your creative energy with this flower press kit from House of Crafts.
Beautifully arrange the flora and fauna you’ve collected from your garden or on country walks with a range of tools including a flower press, picture frame and mount board, along with all the other flower-pressing essentials needed to make your stunning creations.
Shop House of Crafts flower press kit at Liberty London, £28
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
