9 DIY home decor kits that will give your home a personal touch

Fill your space with home accessories created by you, thanks to these DIY kits that cover everything from macrame wall hangings to ceramic pottery.

We can all appreciate a new home accessory that will spruce up our interiors. Whether it’s adding a new ceramic vase to our mantlepiece or jazzing up our kitchenware with a new dinner set, the addition of a few key pieces can really make all the difference.

But it can be even better when that home accessory is something we’ve created ourselves – and with the emergence of DIY craft kits, we are able to do just that.

From flower pressing prints to resin coasters, we can now do it all with the help of a few fabulous DIY kits – and we’ve selected nine that are making us want to get all crafty and create our very own home accessories to add a personal touch to our interiors.

  • Paperchase air dry clay kit

    Paperchase air dry clay kit
    DIY home decor kit: Paperchase air dry clay kit

    Get crafting with this clay kit packed with all the essentials needed to go from beginner to brilliant – including air-drying clay, a wire cutter, sponge and all the unique tools you need to master pottery

    Shop Paperchase air dry clay kit, £15

    BUY NOW

  • House of Crafts flower press kit

    House of Crafts flower press kit
    DIY home decor kit: House of Crafts flower press kit

    Channel your creative energy with this flower press kit from House of Crafts.

    Beautifully arrange the flora and fauna you’ve collected from your garden or on country walks with a range of tools including a flower press, picture frame and mount board, along with all the other flower-pressing essentials needed to make your stunning creations.

    Shop House of Crafts flower press kit at Liberty London, £28

    BUY NOW

