We can all appreciate a new home accessory that will spruce up our interiors . Whether it’s adding a new ceramic vase to our mantlepiece or jazzing up our kitchenware with a new dinner set , the addition of a few key pieces can really make all the difference.

But it can be even better when that home accessory is something we’ve created ourselves – and with the emergence of DIY craft kits, we are able to do just that.

From flower pressing prints to resin coasters, we can now do it all with the help of a few fabulous DIY kits – and we’ve selected nine that are making us want to get all crafty and create our very own home accessories to add a personal touch to our interiors.