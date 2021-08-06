“The sitting room is my favourite room, partly because of the journey it has been on. When we moved in it felt like a neutral box; very bland and uninspiring. Now, though, the colours and décor that we’ve used has turned it into a joyful and relaxing space. It has become our little sanctuary, especially during lockdown when we were forced to stay indoors.

“I really think that the way it is decorated has helped keep us in good spirits throughout the pandemic, plus it’s spacious enough to do activities like DIY, yoga or simply watching TV together. The open-plan layout means there are plenty of spaces to hang out in, whether that’s sitting at the table or lounging on the sofa. Plus, the kitchen is close by so we’re always grabbing snacks.”