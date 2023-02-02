Your mornings will be much brighter with these vibrant bedding accessories from H&M, Habitat, Urban Outfitters and more.
Spring may not be too far away, but we do still have a final stretch of dark mornings to get through that make it particularly hard to get out of bed with a pep in our step.
Finding ways to truly energise ourselves in the morning can be difficult at this time of the year, but having mood-boosting decor can definitely help.
Whether it’s incorporating bold colours into your home accessories or your soft furnishings, giving your bedroom a dopamine boost can make waking up a little easier – and we’ve found nine dopamine-inducing pillows, duvets and sheets that will help bring instant joy, no matter the time of day.
United Colours Of Benetton duvet cover and a pillowcase
Go green with this United Colours of Benetton duvet and pillowcase. The solid-coloured duvet cover comes with a matching pillowcase and is made from pure cotton for a maximum comfy feel.
Shop United Colours Of Benetton duvet cover and two pillowcases, £69.95
Global Explorer pom-pom knitted throw
Revamp your bedroom in an instant with this bold pink and orange knitted throw, which features fabulous pom-pom fringe tassel detailing.
H&M Home patterned single duvet cover set
You can’t help but stare at this dotted duvet cover set, which is set in a cotton weave with an all-over print in vibrant colours.
La Redoute Interieurs Zarautz exotic vintage pillowcase
Head to Mexico with this bold pillowcase, which draws inspiration from the heart of the haciendas. Soft to touch, these pillows will be a welcome addition to your bed, thanks to the stunning design and cosy feel.
Shop La Redoute Interieurs Zarautz exotic vintage pillowcase, £5.20
Urban Outfitters Canela duvet set
Your bed will look like a mural with this duvet cover set, which features an abstract landscape design with bright swirls and oversized floral motifs.
Habitat panel print multicolour bedding set
Keep warm in this cosy and colourful bedding set from Habitat. The multi-patterned duvet set is woven in lightweight polycotton and is sure to bring a burst of life to your boudoir.
The British Blanket Company rainbow stripe herringbone armchair throw
This stripey multicoloured throw from The British Blanket Company is finished with a twisted tasselled edge and is perfect for placing as a runner at the end of the bed.
Shop The British Blanket Company rainbow stripe herringbone armchair throw, £45.99
Anthropologie Averill organic cotton quilt
Dopamine decor doesn’t always mean bold, solid colours – and this Anthropologie cotton quilt is proof of that. This boho-inspired quilt is made of organic cotton and will add a cosy yet vibrant feel to your bedroom.
Sara Miller sateen lattice window pillowcases
Give your bedroom decor a sophisticated spin with this Sara Miller pillowcase. The pillowcase features an artistic lattice windows design, inspired by a traditional haveli courtyard house. Graceful storks and colourful patterns are also digitally printed onto the front of the pillowcase, making it a truly eye-catching design.
Shop Sara Miller 2 pack sateen lattice window pillowcases at Marks and Spencer, £25
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
