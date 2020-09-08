drinks trolleys collage

9 drinks trolleys to buy now and create your own at-home bar

Posted by and for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

From industrial style to art deco, here are nine beautiful drinks trolleys to display your favourite bottles of gin, whisky and more.

We’ve long loved the idea of a creating an at-home bar, an idea which feels even more appealing after spending time in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, rather than simply gathering together a couple of bottles of your favourite tipple or stocking up on a few bar accessories, why not use a drinks trolley to create a more elegant bar experience? 

Not only does it give entertaining friends some extra pizazz, but a stylish drinks trolley looks beautiful in your home. Accessorise it with plants, decorative glassware, ornaments or even coffee table books to get it looking as fabulous as possible. 

Then, obviously, stock it up with a few choice bottles of the strong stuff for a cool addition to your living or dining room

There are plenty of gorgeous drinks trolleys on the market right now, so it’s not hard to find one you’ll love. From industrial designs to a Scandi aesthetic, we’ve curated a list of our favourites, with a mix of styles to suit every home. 

You may also like

9 statement dinnerware sets to take your dining to the next level this summer

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands 

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.

Recommended by Megan Murray