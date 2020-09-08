All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From industrial style to art deco, here are nine beautiful drinks trolleys to display your favourite bottles of gin, whisky and more.
We’ve long loved the idea of a creating an at-home bar, an idea which feels even more appealing after spending time in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, rather than simply gathering together a couple of bottles of your favourite tipple or stocking up on a few bar accessories, why not use a drinks trolley to create a more elegant bar experience?
Not only does it give entertaining friends some extra pizazz, but a stylish drinks trolley looks beautiful in your home. Accessorise it with plants, decorative glassware, ornaments or even coffee table books to get it looking as fabulous as possible.
Then, obviously, stock it up with a few choice bottles of the strong stuff for a cool addition to your living or dining room.
There are plenty of gorgeous drinks trolleys on the market right now, so it’s not hard to find one you’ll love. From industrial designs to a Scandi aesthetic, we’ve curated a list of our favourites, with a mix of styles to suit every home.
Dunelm Pimlico antique brass drinks trolley
This retro-inspired drinks trolley from Dunelm is crafted from iron and mirrored glass and finished in an antique brass effect.
Madison & Mayfair round drinks trolley in gold
We’re getting an art deco vibe from this dramatic drinks trolley, which is sure to up the ante of any cocktail night.
It features a double-tiered design and a gleaming gold structure, which ticks off the metallic homeware trend, too.
Urban Outfitters Selene bar cart
This chic bar cart has two glass shelves, meaning you can cram as many gins, liqueurs and bottles of prosecco on there as possible, or decorate it with fun accessories. Either way, we love its cool, understated vibe.
Novogratz cache serving cart
Although many drinks trolleys adhere to a glitzy look, we love this industrial style from Novogratz, which comes in a punchy coral shade.
Mixology Market bronze gold drinks trolley
This glamorous art deco-inspired drinks trolley will add a touch of charisma to your space, whether you’re serving cocktails at a party, or looking for a way to store and display your spirits and kitchen bits in style.
Btfy rose gold drinks trolley
Place all your favourite barware and bottles on this vintage-inspired drinks trolley, which comes with a mirrored surface that is perfect for keeping wine glasses topped up, spirits at the ready and fresh cocktails flowing.
Luxe silver mirror drinks trolley
Perfect for dining rooms or living rooms, this sleek silver drinks trolley has two levels, the top made from clear glass and the bottom from mirrored glass.
Siobhan Murphy round drinks trolley
Bring some pastel colours into your space with this pale pink drinks trolley, which is a great storage piece to display fabulous cocktail mixers and decorative glasses.
Oliver Bonas Lida gold metal & glass bar trolley
Oliver Bonas is one of our favourite places to turn to for drinks trolleys, thanks to their innovative, on-trend styles.
This art deco-inspired design has an intricate curved design and comes in a chic metallic finish.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.
Recommended by Megan Murray
Plants
9 hanging plant pots that’ll help you achieve the indoor jungle aesthetic
Home and interiors
Love the industrial New York warehouse aesthetic? Check out these 9 home buys
Home and interiors
Add a burst of colour to your home with these 11 punchy tomato-red pieces
Home and interiors
11 new Arket home buys that are perfect for summer entertaining