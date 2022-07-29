All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Bring style and functionality to your space with these 15 chairs, pouffes and tables that come complete with storage.
One of the things you learn when living in your own home is just how important storage is.
Whether it’s a hidden cupboard in the hallway or ample storage space in your wardrobe, finding places to put all the things you both do and don’t need is important – especially when living in smaller spaces.
One way to do this is by having furniture which doubles up as storage. Think of a chic coffee table with tiered stands to place books, ornaments and a cute little lamp. Or a spacious double bed which also includes under-bed storage for all the clothes that won’t fit in your wardrobe.
The point is, multifunctional furniture is definitely a plus as it’s a way to combine both practicality and style into one (or two) chic homeware buys.
And for those looking to add more storage space to their homes, we’ve shared 16 buys that are worth adding to your interiors wishlist.
Urban Outfitters Alana gold side table
Place your throw, books and table lamp on this spacious side table. The 1960s-inspired design features curved edges, top looped legs and three-tiered shelves, perfect for storing your bits and bobs.
Homary modern white hallway bench
Add a sculptural feel to your space with this white bench which is upholstered and comes in a soft bouclé design. It’s a work of art and place to sit in one beautiful piece.
Birch & Yarn traditional floral hand painted wooden chest with 3 drawers
This decorative chest of drawers is sure to stand out in your home thanks to the hand-painted floral design and vibrant colours that are sure to bring a smile to your face, while keeping all your essentials stashed away.
Shop Birch & Yarn traditional floral hand painted wooden chest with 3 drawers, £39
Global Explorer scored wooden storage pot
Hide your little trinkets in this storage pot from Global Explorer, which is made from solid acacia wood and features rustic carved detailing.
Shop Global Explorer scored wooden storage pot at Amara, £10.20
Dunelm multifunctional mushroom Luna chair
Whether placed in the living room or bedroom, this multi-functional chair will be a great fit. Plus, when fully zipped up it acts as a pouffe large enough for a generous footstool, and once the hidden zip is undone, it transforms into a comfy armchair that you won’t want to get out of.
Dusk Soho ottoman storage pouffe
This footstool looks like something straight out of a Nancy Meyers movie – and comes complete with ample storage space. Talk about ideal.
Cult Furniture Soho pouffe
Bring some subtle colour into your home with this burnt orange pouffe from Cult Furniture – perfect for perching on or putting your feet up.
Next Ashton storage footstool
You’ll be able to rest your feet comfortably with this footstool, which also includes storage space and a lid that can be flipped and used as a tray. Handy.
Marks & Spencer Logan sofa bed
Opt for practicality and chic style with this velvet double sofa bed from Marks & Spencer’s Logan range.
It’s crafted from soft plush fabric for ultimate comfort, easy to manoeuvre and will save you space in your home.
La Redoute Interieurs Salem metal side table
This minimalist and architecturally inspired table combine curves and structural graphic lines that are ideal for placing a chic table lamp, storing magazines and so much more.
Willow & Hall Appley one-seater sofa bed
This sofa bed is simple in design and practical in shape but looks great in any space as it converts seamlessly from a sofa into a single sofa bed by rolling it out flat on its wheels.
Scotts Of Stow swivel top table
This multipurpose side table has a swivel top that swings through 360° to sit above your lap. Perfect for when you are using a laptop and ideal for snacks or drinks while reading or watching TV.
Ikea Perjohan stool with storage
This sturdy wooden stool will look great in a minimalist or maximalist space and provides extra storage so you can utilise it as a side or bedside table.
Ikea Micke corner workstation
Working from home is about to get easier with this chic and minimal workstation, which features adjustable shelving and a magnetic board for all your important notes.
Cherry Tree Furniture Algo sofabed with cushions
This two-seater sofa folds out to form a small double bed with cushions that also function as pillows. Upholstered with beautiful velvet fabric in dusty pink, the sofa bed is perfect for occasional guest visits from friends and family.
Shop Cherry Tree Furniture Algo sofabed with cushions at Daals, £379.99
