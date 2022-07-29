One of the things you learn when living in your own home is just how important storage is.

Whether it’s a hidden cupboard in the hallway or ample storage space in your wardrobe, finding places to put all the things you both do and don’t need is important – especially when living in smaller spaces.

One way to do this is by having furniture which doubles up as storage. Think of a chic coffee table with tiered stands to place books, ornaments and a cute little lamp. Or a spacious double bed which also includes under-bed storage for all the clothes that won’t fit in your wardrobe.