If you have limited space, finding furniture with storage space is key – and these 11 buys are the perfect blend of style and functionality.
Creating as much space in your home as possible is key for many – particularly those living in smaller spaces.
From finding ways to create extra storage for clothes, gadgets and everything in between, having furniture that is multifunctional definitely has its perks and is a way to combine both practicability and style into one (or two) chic homeware buys.
For those looking to add more multifunctionality to their homes, we’ve shared 11 buys that are worth adding to your interiors wishlist.
Loaf bed in a bun
This duck egg blue perfectly risen perch includes a marshmallow mattress stashed inside and is perfect to bring out for a sleepover.
Woods Furniture ruby storage ottoman
Add some colour to your home with this upholstered storage ottoman that comes in a soft velvet fabric and opens up to reveal plenty of space inside for stowing away blankets, books, and other belongings.
17 Stories Godderd extendable wheel coffee table with storage
This simple coffee table includes a sturdy tabletop for you to place drinks, vases, fruit bowls or ornaments, along with an extendable storage compartment that can be used to store magazines, books, remote controls and more.
Shop 17 Stories Godderd extendable wheel coffee table with storage at Wayfair, £101.99
Oliver Bonas Iggy green & gold metal storage side table
Keep your clutter tidied away and display your favourite home accessories on this side table, which is ideal for small spaces. The Iggy side table features a two-tiered design, with a removable circular tray top and a cotton storage basket base, pairing together pale green and matte gold metal.
Shop Oliver Bonas Iggy green & gold metal storage side table, £115
Ikea Perjohan stool with storage
This sturdy wooden stool will look great in a minimalist or maximalist space and provides extra storage so you can utilise it in the best way.
Made Haru single sofa bed
Compact in size, the Haru single sofa bed is ideal for homes that you want to keep ready for guests, but don’t quite have the space to spare.
Ikea Micke corner workstation
Working from home is about to get easier with this chic and minimal workstation.
La Redoute Interieurs topim dressing table
This dressing table will add a light charm to your bedroom, thanks to the pale pink hue and sleek round mirror.
Muller Huk side table
Whether it’s a practical desk extension, folder rack, desk stand or newspaper rack, this side table provides ultimate functionality and style.
Great Furniture Trading Company Kensington Storage monks bench
If you are looking for a unique piece of furniture, the Kensington storage monks bench echoes traditional style with a popular industrial appearance. Versatile in its spacious storage and a handy place to sit when you are putting on your shoes, it will add a distinctive flair to your hallway.
Shop Great Furniture Trading Company Kensington Storage monks bench at UFurnish, £569
Beautify tropical storage ottoman
Add a tropical flair to your home with this storage ottoman from Beautify, which is a perfect hiding place for shoes, electricals and more.
