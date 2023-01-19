Transform your bathroom into a peaceful, spa-worthy space with the help of these sophisticated duck egg blue accessories from Dunelm, M&S, John Lewis and more.
Having a bathroom that brings a sense of peace and calm whenever you enter it is ideal.
Whether we do this through a selection of potted plants dotted around or via the calming oils, shower gels and exfoliators we have lined up in our shower caddies, there are many ways we can create a relaxing atmosphere in our bathrooms and bring a spa-like feel to our homes – and there’s one colour in particular that does just that.
Duck egg blue is a colour that encapsulates the serene vibe we’re all striving for in our bathrooms – and we’ve found nine bathroom accessories in the signature hue to give your bathroom the update you desire.
Aquanova Ona toothbrush holder
Bring a soothing touch to your bathroom with this toothbrush holder, which features a simple, elegant design with clean lines in a duck egg blue hue.
M&S Collection Egyptian cotton luxury towel
Stepping out of the shower or bath doesn’t get more heavenly than with this super-soft Egyptian cotton towel. The towel features M&S’s StayNew technology to keep it smooth, bright and looking good as new, wash after wash.
Dunelm pebble duck egg bath mat
Made from a soft polycotton blend, this bath mat comes in a classic duck egg colour and features a hand-woven design creating a large bobble texture.
John Lewis reactive glaze soap pump
Complete your bathroom decor with this John Lewis reactive glaze soap pump, which comes in a glossy ceramic finish with variegated colouring.
Robert Dyas garda waste bin
In need of a chic waste bin? no problem – this Robert Dyas design has got you covered.
Ikea Skissen three-piece bathroom set
This three-piece bathroom set is perfect for minimalists who want to inject a little colour into their space.
Dot Maison zone Denmark Nova soap dish
Keep your bar of soap within reach with this simple yet stylish soap dish made from porcelain.
La Redoute Interieurs plain canvas shower curtain
Ditch white shower curtains for this standout yet subtle design.
Shop La Redoute Interieurs plain canvas shower curtain, £24.75
Urban Outfitters 'Get Naked' mint and blue bath mat
Add this playful non-slip bath mat to your bathroom decor.
