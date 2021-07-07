While homeware aficionados have long touted the universal appeal of all manner of monochrome and muted hues in the confines of a home, there’s a shade of blue that’s so often overlooked, yet boasts the same versatility as its fellow hues.

Indeed, while duck egg-blue has long been a go-to for bathroom interiors, the colour is actually a wondrous option for inside our living spaces, too. In fact, this line-up of duck-egg blue homeware pieces are proof that there’s plenty of blue goodness to be weaved into your home, from kettles to chairs.