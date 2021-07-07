All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Don’t compromise on monochrome homeware just for the sake of it; instead, look to this otherwise overlooked shade that lends itself perfectly to interiors: duck-egg blue.
While homeware aficionados have long touted the universal appeal of all manner of monochrome and muted hues in the confines of a home, there’s a shade of blue that’s so often overlooked, yet boasts the same versatility as its fellow hues.
Indeed, while duck egg-blue has long been a go-to for bathroom interiors, the colour is actually a wondrous option for inside our living spaces, too. In fact, this line-up of duck-egg blue homeware pieces are proof that there’s plenty of blue goodness to be weaved into your home, from kettles to chairs.
Churchill stonecast noodle bowl
The best thing about a kitchen has to be mismatched, yet perfectly complementary, plates. Pile these duck-egg blue numbers up with plenty of other yellow, orange and lilac plates and just watch as your arsenal comes alive.
Heating & Plumbing London waterproof wool blanket
Picnicking has, frankly, never looked so good. Simply throw a load of your favourite foods into a basket, pop this blanket under your arm and away you go.
Shop Heating & Plumbing London waterproof wool blanket at Wolf & Badger, £125
Sous Chef large duck egg blue glaze tea cup
Perfect for hot drinks, cold drinks or, if you fancy sprucing up your toothpaste pot, an upgrade to your bathroom storage.
KitchenCraft living nostalgia kitchen scale
That lockdown baking hype still going strong? Invest in a smart pair of kitchen scales to up the ante.
Shop KitchenCraft living nostalgia kitchen scale at WayFair, £30
Sophie Conran indoor watering can
If you’ve become a plant parent over lockdown, then it may well be time to spice up your watering can game. This one’s a perfect option.
JD Williams Gracie 4 seater dining set
If you’re lucky enough to have some form of outdoor space, no matter how big or small, then this four-seater outdoor dining set will lend a helping hand to assist in stylizing it.
Bower Collective Helen reusable bread bag
Forget a bread bin, they’re so last year, and instead adopt a reusable bread bag which is as sweet as it is sensible.
ProCook pizza cutter
Pizza fans, rejoice! For there’s finally a pizza cutter you won’t be horrified to look at, and it just so happens to be duck-egg blue.
Btfy accent chair
Spice up a lonely corner of your living room or kitchen or even bedroom with this duck egg blue velour chair. Just add a leopard print cushion if you really feel like pushing the boat out.
Home Scapes knitted cotton footstool
For when you finally put your feet up at the end of the day, this cosy cotton footstool makes a perfect rest for tired tootsies.
