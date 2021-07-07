Duck-egg blue homeware

11 pieces of duck-egg blue homeware to snap up now

Don’t compromise on monochrome homeware just for the sake of it; instead, look to this otherwise overlooked shade that lends itself perfectly to interiors: duck-egg blue.

While homeware aficionados have long touted the universal appeal of all manner of monochrome and muted hues in the confines of a home, there’s a shade of blue that’s so often overlooked, yet boasts the same versatility as its fellow hues.

Indeed, while duck egg-blue has long been a go-to for bathroom interiors, the colour is actually a wondrous option for inside our living spaces, too. In fact, this line-up of duck-egg blue homeware pieces are proof that there’s plenty of blue goodness to be weaved into your home, from kettles to chairs. 

  • JD Williams Gracie 4 seater dining set

    If you’re lucky enough to have some form of outdoor space, no matter how big or small, then this four-seater outdoor dining set will lend a helping hand to assist in stylizing it.

    Shop JD Williams Gracie 4 seater dining set, £249

  • Bower Collective Helen reusable bread bag

    Forget a bread bin, they’re so last year, and instead adopt a reusable bread bag which is as sweet as it is sensible.

    Shop Bower Collective Helen reusable bread bag, £24

  • ProCook pizza cutter

    Pizza fans, rejoice! For there’s finally a pizza cutter you won’t be horrified to look at, and it just so happens to be duck-egg blue.

    Shop ProCook pizza cutter, £3

  • Btfy accent chair

    Spice up a lonely corner of your living room or kitchen or even bedroom with this duck egg blue velour chair. Just add a leopard print cushion if you really feel like pushing the boat out. 

    Shop Btfy accent chair, £144.99

  • Home Scapes knitted cotton footstool

    For when you finally put your feet up at the end of the day, this cosy cotton footstool makes a perfect rest for tired tootsies.

    Shop Home Scapes knitted cotton footstool, £29.99

