Did you know that just under a third of people (30%) have thrown away furniture, electrical items and homewares that could have been re-used, sold or donated?

Quality items in good condition continuously go to waste and with the rise of fast homeware, this sees no sign of stopping.

One way to help curb that is by shopping sustainable items and repurposing, selling or donating products you no longer use – and one homeware retailer attempting to put sustainability at the forefront is Dunelm.