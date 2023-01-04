Pink has been enjoying a major resurgence of late.

From Valentino’s obsession with the bold hue to Pantone naming Viva Magneta as its colour of the year for 2023, the desire to paint the town, our nails and our homes pink sees no sign of stopping – but there’s one shade in particular that is tickling our fancy.

Dusty rose – a soft mauve-inspired hue – is the subtle and sophisticated take on pink that can be incorporated into any home or decor style – and we’ve found 11 home accessories to help you get in on the trend.