From accent chairs to plush pillows, these 11 home accessories will give your home a subtle update.
Pink has been enjoying a major resurgence of late.
From Valentino’s obsession with the bold hue to Pantone naming Viva Magneta as its colour of the year for 2023, the desire to paint the town, our nails and our homes pink sees no sign of stopping – but there’s one shade in particular that is tickling our fancy.
Dusty rose – a soft mauve-inspired hue – is the subtle and sophisticated take on pink that can be incorporated into any home or decor style – and we’ve found 11 home accessories to help you get in on the trend.
Dunelm Clara cotton velvet square cushion
Crafted with a cover made from a quality 100% cotton velvet, this cushion features a piped edge and has been filled with a feather insert for ultimate comfort.
Loaf easy squish quilt
If ever there was a need for a comfy quilt, it would be now – and this Loaf design is just what the doctor ordered.
Sazy Luna side plates, set of 6
Add some personality to your traditional glassware with these side plates, which come in an earthy peachy-brown shade, great for a modern yet bohemian style.
The Tartan Blanket Co lambswool knee blanket in blush
Cosy up at home with this lambswool blanket in a subtle blush hue.
Shop The Tartan Blanket Co lambswool knee blanket in blush, £70
La Redoute Interieurs macio stoneware mugs, set of 4
Whether you’re sipping a frothy hot chocolate, fragrant and soothing herbal tea or black coffee, choose this stoneware mug for all your hot drink options.
Shop La Redoute Interieurs set of 4 macio stoneware mugs, £34
Oliver Bonas Mahina pink ceramic desk and table lamp
Illuminate your lounge, dining room or bedroom with this Oliver Bonas table lamp, topped with a round, light pink shade and an ombre design on the base.
Shop Oliver Bonas Mahina pink ceramic desk & table lamp, £95
Far & Away dinnerware set, 12 piece
Take your dinner parties to the next level with this minimalist 12 piece dinnerware set.
Broste Copenhagen curve ceramic vase
Give your shelf an update with this curve ceramic vase from Broste Copenhagen.
Maison Margaux mini vintage blush port glass, set of 4
Port will taste so much better from these diamond-cut patterned glasses.
Shop Maison Margaux mini vintage blush port glass - set of 4, £54
Anthropologie tencel linen blend duvet cover
You’ll want to stay in bed a little longer with this duvet cover, which is crafted from a tencel and linen blend.
Cult Furniture Shelton accent chair
Give your living room an update with this rose pink velvet accent chair, which features a rounded backrest and a deep-padded seat.
Images: courtesy of brands