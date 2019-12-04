We adore a well-wrapped gift. Whether it be an ostentatious bow, uniquely patterned paper or a stylish colour scheme, we get a thrill from dreaming up with a new concept every year. Plus, they look ever so pretty positioned underneath the Christmas tree.

But after spending 2019 becoming more environmentally conscious than ever before, we’re not feeling so good about the huge amounts of Christmas wrapping paper that is wasted and thrown in the bin every January. Thanks to the mix of materials used on some of the flashiest of wrapping, like metallic or glitter, many wrapping materials can’t be recycled and contribute to our climate crisis.

If like us, you’d like your Christmas gift wrapping to be more eco-friendly, take stock of these environmentally conscious ideas.