These 11 sustainable brands will help turn your home into an eco-friendly paradise

From crockery to cushions, shopping sustainably just got easier with these 11 brands.

Many of us are becoming more conscious of how and where we shop these days. In time where we have to be more mindful how we travel to where we shop, it’s clear to see there is a greater focus on living in a thoughtful and sustainable manor – and this is filtering through to our homeware.

From candles to vases, bedding to lighting, various brands are creating homewae with an ethical mission statement that we can get behind and are allowing us to furnish our home in style and with purpose.

Here, we’ve picked out some of our favourite sustainable homewares brands to help make your house a greener place to be. 

  • Our Place always pan

    cooking pan table
    Our Place always pan

    Our Place is a sustainable kitchenware brand that celebrates the power of home cooking and its ability to bring people together.

    Their collections are designed thoughtfully, sourced ethnically and produce sustainability, and utilise responsible materials.

    Shop always pan, £125

    Buy now

  • Linen and Stripes faux leather geometric cushion cover

    Linen and Stripes faux leather geometric cushion cover
    Linen and Stripes faux leather geometric cushion cover

    Linen and Stripes is a Liverpool-based homeware brand with a mission to create stylish and natural products. Created by husband and wife duo Anna and Istvan, their collection of cushions are handmade in Liverpool using eco-friendly materials with an emphasis on a classic but modern look.

    Shop Linen and Stripes faux leather geometric cushion cover at Wearth London, £50.50 

    Buy now

  • Aerende cream & blue stripe beaker

    Aerende cream & blue stripe beaker
    Aerende cream & blue stripe beaker

    Aerende is an online shop selling beautiful homeware products, all of them made in the UK by people facing social challenges.

    The non-profit organisation was founded in 2016 by Emily Mathieson and operates as a social enterprise in which all makers, and the organisations who represent them, are integrally involved in sourcing and designing unique, limited-edition products that will bring joy, beauty and utility to their customers.

    Shop cream & blue stripe beaker, £19

    Buy now

  • Coultura naya cage table lamp

    Coultura naya cage table lamp
    Coultura naya cage table lamp

    Coultura designs handmade lanterns and sustainable decor, with a focus on creating beautiful handmade products while supporting the local economies of our artisans.

    Shop Coultura naya cage table lamp, £95

    Buy now

  • Nove Lighting marbled pendant light

    bulb lighting
    Nove Lighting marbled pendent light

    Nove Lighting is all about the natural beauty of cork and is dedicated to the design and development of lighting using natural materials that are both beautiful and sustainable.

    This stunning marbled pendant with solid brass detailing is crafted from sustainable natural cork that has been hand-harvested from self-regenerating Portuguese cork oak trees and would create a striking feature in any room of the house.

    Shop marbled pendent light at Nove Lighting, £140

    Buy now

  • Ecosophy organic linen bedding

    Ecosophy organic linen bedding
    Ecosophy organic linen bedding

    You can rest easy with Ecosophy’s range of organic bed linen, cushions and blankets, that are created using sustainably produced fibres, most of which are organic and either natural or low-impact dyes.

    Shop organic linen bedding, from £30

    Buy now

  • Peachy Parrot coco bath mat

    Peachy Parrot coco bath mat
    Peachy Parrot coco bath mat

    Peachy Parrot is a UK-based homeware brand, which includes handmade products made using natural materials. 

    Each of Peachy Parrot’s bath mats is handmade in small batches by talented artisans in India, making the eye-catching item unique and rare, while creating less waste for the environment.

    Shop coco bath mat, £36

    Buy now

  • Mind The Cork Abeeku cork planter

    Mind The Cork Abeeku cork planter
    Mind The Cork Abeeku cork planter

    Mind The Cork is a sweet independent store that’s all about creating innovative homeware pieces crafted from cork.

    Mind The Cork’s founder Jenny Espirito Santo says that cork is “fantastic” because harvesting it doesn’t require trees to be cut down which helps maintain wildlife diversity and promotes reforestation. It is also biodegradable, renewable and recyclable.

    If you’re a plant enthusiast we think you’ll love the brand’s selection of planters, which have a minimalistic yet earthy feel.

    Shop Abeeku cork planter at Mind The Cork, £29

    Buy now

  • anemone & basilic solid dish soap and white ceramic bowl

    anemone & basilic solid dish soap and white ceramic bowl
    anemone & basilic solid dish soap and white ceramic bowl

    Described as “eco-friendly chic” anemone & basilic is an online store featuring a carefully curated range of sustainable handmade homeware products.

    Each anemone & basilic product is eco-friendly in some way, from recyclable and biodegradable homeware buys to plastic-free and reusable items, in a range of hues that will make for a subtle yet stylish addition to your home.

    Shop solid dish soap and white ceramic bowl, £27

    Buy now

  • Nkuku loko leather stool

    Nkuku loko leather stool
    Nkuku loko leather stool

    Nkuku is a fantastic website to check out if you’d like your shopping habits to be greener. The brand creates beautifully handmade home and lifestyle products while working with artisans across the world to create timeless designs with traditional skills and natural materials. 

    Shop Loko leather stool, £195

    Buy now

  • Etsy Happy Melodie wall weaving

    Etsy Happy Melodie wall weaving
    Etsy Happy Melodie wall weaving

    Macrame and woollen home accessories are big news this winter, so we’re loving this creative design and its muted colours. 

    Happy Melodie uses vegan-friendly, eco-friendly, sustainable, ethically produced and organic yarns and fibres to create these enchanting pieces of wall art, which makes them all the more special. 

    The brand is founded by Mélodie Nicolle who makes everything by hand in her Parisian home. 

    Shop wall weaving by Happy Melodie at Etsy, £108.28

    Buy now

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.

