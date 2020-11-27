Many of us are becoming more conscious of how and where we shop these days. In time where we have to be more mindful how we travel to where we shop, it’s clear to see there is a greater focus on living in a thoughtful and sustainable manor – and this is filtering through to our homeware.

From candles to vases, bedding to lighting, various brands are creating homewae with an ethical mission statement that we can get behind and are allowing us to furnish our home in style and with purpose.

Here, we’ve picked out some of our favourite sustainable homewares brands to help make your house a greener place to be.