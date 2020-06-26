Hanging egg chairs are the oh-so-cool furniture trend we’re loving both inside our homes and in the garden this summer.
Sure, the concept of an egg-shaped chair that hangs from the ceiling sounds like a bit of a gimmick, but bear with us, because this furniture piece is set to be the must-buy of the summer.
That’s right, hanging egg chairs have been popping up on the websites of homeware retailers more and more as the warmer months approach, making us want one for our own abodes.
They’re available for both indoor and outdoor use, so you could treat yourself to a macrame, boho-style hanging chair for the corner of your bedroom or a minimalist-look suspended seat for the garden.
Whatever you go for though, we’re sure it’ll be comfortable and relaxing to hang out in (sorry). Here’s six of our favourites – happy shopping.
Rattan effect hanging egg chair
This chair is made for outdoor use with a durable frame that can be left in the garden, even when you’re not using it.
The contemporary look and minimalist, grey finish means this piece would make a chic addition to any garden. Plus, you can always add your own, more colourful cushions, to nod to an existing theme.
Parkmont hanging chair
We love that this circular hanging chair has a boho vibe thanks to macrame-style tassels and its natural colour.
We’d also take lead from how it’s been accessorised in this picture, buy piling textured, fluffy cushions and throws in to sit on.
Hanging chair denim
This cool chair not only looks great, but it has an interesting story behind it, too.
It’s produced in El Salvador by local workers and each one is made up of 80% denim waste cuts, earning it some eco-friendly points. You can machine wash the fabric, so keeping it clean is no problem.
Double hanging chair
Snuggle up with a loved one on this double hanging chair which has enough room for two people.
Each chair features a sturdy grey metal frame and faux wicker chair, with a cream seat cushion and two matching tie-on headrests.
Shop double chair at Cox and Cox, £675 (restocking in September)
Hanging egg chair
Natural rattan has been used to create this hanging chair because of its durability, flexibility, and ageless aesthetics.
It can be used both inside and outdoors, and would look beautiful filled with cream-hued cushions and a textured throw as a place to sit and relax.
Copa garden hanging chair
This hanging chair is specifically for garden use and has a hand stand so you can pop it up anywhere.
If your garden could do with a vibrant update, this zingy lime hue is just the ticket.
Images: Getty / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.