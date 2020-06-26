Sure, the concept of an egg-shaped chair that hangs from the ceiling sounds like a bit of a gimmick, but bear with us, because this furniture piece is set to be the must-buy of the summer.

That’s right, hanging egg chairs have been popping up on the websites of homeware retailers more and more as the warmer months approach, making us want one for our own abodes.

They’re available for both indoor and outdoor use, so you could treat yourself to a macrame, boho-style hanging chair for the corner of your bedroom or a minimalist-look suspended seat for the garden.