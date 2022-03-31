All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Ditch boring white shades for this warmer tone in an array of home accessories, from lamps to throws.
You really can’t go wrong with white interiors.
For minimalist lovers, it’s the perfect colour to create dimension and space, while adding a streamlined and simple look to your space.
And for fans of maximalism, it can serve as a great backdrop for bold home accessories, filled with colours and patterns.
With a variety of white shades to pick from, you can decide the right shade for you and your home and there’s one particular shade that we have our eye on.
Egret white is described as a “cool white” by paint manufacturer Sherwin Williams and resembles a light taupe when placed next to brighter whites, making it a warm and inviting shade that will look beautiful in your home – and here are 11 egret white homeware buys to add to your space.
Dunelm Nevis made-to-measure curtains
Add a beautiful and elegant touch to your home with the Dunelm Nevis curtain in this subtle jacquard ivory shade.
Perch and Parrow spiro table lamp in white terrazzo
Ditch traditional table lamps with this creative design from Perch and Parrow that will add a contemporary flair to your interiors.
Shop Perch and Parrow spiro table lamp in white terrazzo, £30
The White Company Florian bedspread
This Florian bedspread from The White Company is made of 100% cotton and will add a classic and cosy feel to your bedroom.
Starr Road Retro mid century egret figurines, set of two, textured ceramic birds
Bring a mid century feel to your interiors with these egret figures, designed in sleek white ceramic with a pebble-texture glaze.
Shop Starr Road Retro mid century egret figurines, set of two, textured ceramic birds at Etsy, £37.60
Dunelm Dorma artichoke ornament
This unique artichoke ornament is handcrafted from 100% ceramic with a soft cream glossy finish and will look great on your table or mantel.
Broste Copenhagen anker candlestick
Scandi-interior decor lovers will appreciate this candlestick holder from Broste Copenhagen, which is designed with smooth rounded edges and a neutral sand base and is sure to add a minimalistic and modern feel to your home.
Shop Broste Copenhagen anker candlestick at House Beautiful, £14
Anthropologie Georgia speckled mug
This rustic-inspired mug features a delicate speckled design and is the perfect mug to house your cup of tea or coffee in.
Swedish By on pom pom cushion
The pom pom cushion from Swedish By On comes in a dreamy hue designed with small, fluffy pom poms that will make you want to snuggle up with it on your sofa or bed.
Muted Luxe handmade off-white trinket tray
Place your favourite jewellery, candles and more in this one of a kind handmade trinket tray, which will be a great little purchase for your minimalist-inspired bedroom.
Shop Muted Luxe handmade off-white trinket tray at Etsy, £20
French Connection dawn tufted cushion
Mixing textures and a neutral palette, this French Connection cushion is an eye-catching design that will complement coloured cushions and a combination of textures and tones.
Made Mirny boucle throw
Cosy up with this throw, which is made of super-soft boucle and contrasting brushed fabric for a versatile feel.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
