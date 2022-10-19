As we settle into autumn – and keep one eye on the approach of winter – keeping warm is both a top priority and a cause for concern for many due to the hike in energy bills across the UK .

One of the money-saving options being discussed right now is the electric blanket, with Metro highlighting Martin Lewis’s suggestion that a cheap electric blanket (costing around £14) costs as little as 3p an hour to run, which equates to a cost per week of £1.37 if used for seven hours a day.

And while it’s important to remember not all electric blankets are equal, they are considered an affordable option when looking to keep heating costs low. We’ve found 10 electric blankets – along with foot warmers and hot water bottles – to keep you warm and toasty this season.