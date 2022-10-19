All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Keep your space warm and your costs low with these home accessories from Dusk, The White Company and more.
As we settle into autumn – and keep one eye on the approach of winter – keeping warm is both a top priority and a cause for concern for many due to the hike in energy bills across the UK.
One of the money-saving options being discussed right now is the electric blanket, with Metro highlighting Martin Lewis’s suggestion that a cheap electric blanket (costing around £14) costs as little as 3p an hour to run, which equates to a cost per week of £1.37 if used for seven hours a day.
And while it’s important to remember not all electric blankets are equal, they are considered an affordable option when looking to keep heating costs low. We’ve found 10 electric blankets – along with foot warmers and hot water bottles – to keep you warm and toasty this season.
Stoov Big Hug XL
Whether you’re lying on your bed or sitting on the sofa, this Stoov Big Hug will keep you warm. The cordless infrared heating blanket features two heating elements for back and seat heating, ensuring hours of warmth thanks to the powerful built-in battery.
Cosi Home fleece electric heated throw
Made with a warm and smooth fabric, this double-sided electric heated throw has been designed to ensure optimal cost efficiency while still looking chic when draped over your sofa.
Catherine Colebrook Liberty print personalised hot water bottle
Keep warm with a smile on your face, thanks to this colourful design.
Shop Catherine Colebrook Liberty print personalised hot water bottle at The Drop, £19.95
Dusk 13.5 tog duvet
You don’t have to go electric to keep warm – this lofty and luxurious 13.5 tog duvet is guaranteed to keep you cosy through the colder months, helping you to drift off in ultimate comfort each and every night.
The White Company super soft faux fur hot water bottle
A hot water bottle is a classic option for keeping you toasty without using your heating and electricity – and this chic yet effective faux fur design is one we have our eye on right now.
Shop The White Company super soft faux-fur hot-water bottle, £35
Anthropologie Elizabeth Scarlett hot water bottle
Cosy up on cooler nights with this velvet hot water bottle, which is embroidered with signature Elizabeth Scarlett motifs.
La Redoute Interieurs fleece blanket
This classic blanket is made from 100% polyester stretch fleece and is perfect for keeping you all wrapped up at night.
Beurer cosy heated foot warmer
A foot warmer? Sign me up. It features three illuminated heat settings and is also good for easing aches and pains in cold feet.
Dr Watson heated blanket
This large-area electric blanket features three heat levels and a stylish tartan design to boot.
Robert Dyas glamhaus heated throw electric fleece
This luxurious heated throw is made from sumptuously soft fabric and is just the thing to help you relax and unwind on an evening.
Shop Robert Dyas glamhaus heated throw electric fleece over blanket, £47.99
