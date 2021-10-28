From art deco inspired to classic crystal, these wine goblets will bring a touch of luxury to your dinner table.
This is not a drill: Christmas party season is upon us. As we say goodbye to October and hello to November, it also means getting our party plans in order and starting to organise everything from outfits and music soundtracks to festive menus and the all-important wine selection – and having an assortment of go-to glassware is key.
Whether you’re having a small gathering at home with friends or wowing guests at a luxurious dinner party, having these showstopper wine goblets will add a touch of luxury to your meals and will make every guest feel like royalty.
Crystal wine goblet
These exquisite Deco-inspired wine glasses are made of crystal and will add style and sparkle to your dinning table.
Ikea goblet
These practical wine goblets are minimal in style and are designed with a wide shape that allows you to also use it as a bowl for serving delicious desserts. Talk about multifunctional.
Culinary concepts hammered wine goblets
Now if these wine goblets aren’t the epitome of Christmas then I don’t know what is! These silver-plated pieces boast a unique dimpled texture and are perfect for any special occasion or for entertaining guests.
Flor pink wine glasses
Amp up your goblet game with this Oliver Bonas set designed with pink glass bowls and contrasting blue stems.
Vintage embossed coloured wine glasses
Add a touch of vintage glassware to your collection with these embossed wine glasses in a variety of colours that are sure to stand out whatever the occasion.
Shop Vintage Embossed Coloured Wine Glasses at Not On The High Street, £24.95
ferm LIVING - ripple wine glass
These ferm LIVING glasses made from mouth-blown glass are a great option thanks to the subtle ripple design that make them fabulous for breakfasts, brunches and laidback evening meals.
FFERRONE Margot collection white wine goblet
Bring some modern elegance to your next dinner party with these Margot goblets from Fferrone. Crafted from mouth-blown borosilicate glass, these goblets feature interior fluting and are design like no other.
Shop FFERRONE Margot collection white wine goblet at Amara, £158
Canvas home willow wine glass
Simplicity is the name of the game when it comes to this willow wine glass from Canvas Home. Designed with a tall bowl with a sophisticated band of gold detailing around its rim, it is sure to make a fabulous addition to any table setting.
Bormioli Rocco romantic wine glasses
These high-quality goblets with a unique design are perfect for those seeking something a little different from the ordinary.