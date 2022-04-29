All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Sleeping in fresh sheets is one of the best feelings in the world – and you can do just that with our edit of chic embroidered cushion covers, pillowcases, duvets and more.
Getting a good night’s rest is an important aspect of our lives.
From helping us to destress to increasing productivity, it’s vital for ensuring we’re at our best in our day-to-day lives – and there’s nothing like settling down in cool, fresh bed linen to help you drift off.
From cosy duvet covers to pillowcases and throws, our bedding plays a key part in our bedroom decor but also in our sleeping habits – and we’ve listed some of our favourite embroidered bed linen to add a whimsical, boho vibe to your room for spring and summer.
Angela Reed wildflower embroidered cushion
This decorative cushion will look great among a selection of neutral cushions, thanks to its spring colour palette which features an embroidery of wildflowers.
Dunelm hydrangea floral ochre embroidered duvet cover and pillowcase set
Crafted from cotton blend or polycotton, this duvet cover set is both comfortable and durable, while stylishly embroidered with ochre flowers on a fresh white backing.
Shop Dunelm hydrangea floral ochre embroidered duvet cover and pillowcase set, £58
Hermes Western and Company pillow
If you’re looking to add a touch of luxury to your decor, this colourful horse-decorated Hermes cushion will do the job.
La Redoute Interieurs angusto embroidered throw
Bring a bohemian touch to your interiors with this ecru embroidered throw that will add a unique flair to your bedroom.
Mango embroidered pillow cover
Cosy up with this cotton Mango pillowcase, which features an embroidered motif along the edge.
Urban Outfitters georgine embroidered floral duvet cover set
Bring a tranquil feel to your bedroom with this calming Urban Outfitters duvet cover set, which is decorated with an embroidered floral design.
Shop Urban Outfitters georgine embroidered floral duvet cover set, £89
Anthropologie set of 2 embroidered eleni pillowcases
Add a touch of pink to your decor with this set of two embroidered pillowcases.
Shop Anthropologie set of 2 embroidered Eleni pillowcases, £68
Elizabeth Scarlett palmier duvet set
Embroidered pineapples are the theme of this duvet cover set, which comes in a crisp white shade and is sure to bring style and elegance to your bedroom.
Shop Elizabeth Scarlett palmier duvet set at Marks & Spencer, from £29.50
Majesic Home vintage embroidered floral white duvet cover set
This traditional duvet cover comes in a simple white hue and delicate embroidered floral design with a matching scalloped trim which will add a perfect whimsical feel to your room.
Shop Majesic Home vintage embroidered floral white duvet cover set at Etsy, £29.50+
Dorma Yeldwood green oxford pillowcase pair
Boasting intricately embroidered flower and leaves design, this stunning Dorma Yeldwood oxford pillowcase pair is ideal for adding an elegant touch to your bedding.
Shop Dunelm Dorma Yeldwood green oxford pillowcase pair, £35
Samuel Lamont embroidered pillowcase
Add a classic feel to your space with this stunning embroidered pillowcase which is luxuriously light and elegant.
Images: courtesy of brands