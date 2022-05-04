Known for its signature country style homewares , filled with pretty florals and vibrant colours across mugs , tea towels, plates and more, the British brand creates pieces that are handmade and handpainted in its factory in Stoke-on-Trent – and it has now launched its summer range that is sure to take your alfresco dining to the next level.

Nothing screams summer like a little Emma Bridgewater.

The new range consists of three main collections: peaches and raspberries, by the seaside and hot summer days.

The strawberries and cream collection features an assortment of mugs, bowls and plates delicately designed with strawberries against a milky-white hue.

The by the seaside range takes on a more coastal-inspired approach, featuring lobsters, shells and mussels emblazoned on plates of various sizes and mugs, along with seafood-covered textiles and other beach-inspired buys.

Meanwhile, the hot summer days collection features mugs, serving platters jugs and jam jars which feature a colourful seasonal print that is begging to be used for picnics and outdoor dining.

The full collection is available to buy online now.