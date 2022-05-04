From coastal-inspired designs to strawberry prints, Emma Bridgewater’s latest range truly evokes the spirit of summer.
Nothing screams summer like a little Emma Bridgewater.
Known for its signature country style homewares, filled with pretty florals and vibrant colours across mugs, tea towels, plates and more, the British brand creates pieces that are handmade and handpainted in its factory in Stoke-on-Trent – and it has now launched its summer range that is sure to take your alfresco dining to the next level.
The new range consists of three main collections: peaches and raspberries, by the seaside and hot summer days.
The strawberries and cream collection features an assortment of mugs, bowls and plates delicately designed with strawberries against a milky-white hue.
The by the seaside range takes on a more coastal-inspired approach, featuring lobsters, shells and mussels emblazoned on plates of various sizes and mugs, along with seafood-covered textiles and other beach-inspired buys.
Meanwhile, the hot summer days collection features mugs, serving platters jugs and jam jars which feature a colourful seasonal print that is begging to be used for picnics and outdoor dining.
The full collection is available to buy online now.
Images: Emma Bridgewater
