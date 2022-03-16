Whether it’s a dedicated space to do meditation, yoga or reading, it’s important that the space is created with wellness in mind and should be a place to tap in without distractions from mobile phones or other people.

“Wellness spaces and escape rooms are becoming increasingly significant within the home as people are recognising the importance of mental wellbeing, especially after such a turbulent and uncertain couple of years,” says interiors expert Rosie McDonnell.

“Often they are an escape from technology and offer a change to our usual routine, whether it be utilised as a yoga space, reading room, or just a place to relax.”

For those who don’t have a spare room to transform into an emotional escape room, Love Hemp recommends dedicating some space in your bedroom that focuses specifically on restoration and relaxing – as long as it’s comfortable and you feel relaxed in it, that’s really all you need.