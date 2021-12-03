These 3 Etsy decor trends are set to be big in 2022
- Leah Sinclair
Take inspiration from Etsy in the new year and add these three decor trends to your space.
As we’ve all spent more time at home over the past 18 months, it’s fair to say we pay a lot more attention to our surroundings than we did before.
Whether it’s realising that we need to add a few more trinkets to our mantlepieces or experiment more with colour and texture, the desire to amp up our home decor continues to be at an all-time high – and Etsy has revealed three decor trends that are sure to have us scouring the net and adding to our interiors wishlist in 2022.
“As we close out another year filled with ups and downs, next year will be about finding balance in all aspects of our lives, from how we spend our time to the purchases we make,” says Etsy’s resident trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson.
“I’m excited to see how buyers will bring these themes to life while continuing to shop with their values in mind.”
From the colour of the year to nostalgic lighting, we break down the three decor trends predicted to be huge in the new year.
Emerald green
Symbolising harmony and growth, along with royalty and refinement, emerald green is the colour Etsy predicts will be big in the new year as it’s “the perfect colour to remind us to find balance this year.”
“We’re already seeing shoppers looking for ways to incorporate this hue, with searches for emerald green items up 64% and emerald green decor up 60%,” says Johnson.
“Even better, this rich and grounding shade complements a variety of other popular colourways – from earthy terracottas and neutrals to luxe golds and silvers – making it easy to add to existing decor.”
Statement lighting
Statement lighting has the ability to allow people to spotlight their beautiful homes while doubling as eye-catching artwork – and many are on the hunt for the best statement lighting they can find that reflects their personal style.
“On Etsy, we’ve seen a 344% increase in searches for 70s lighting, a 27% increase in searches for sculptural or decorative lighting, a 25% increase in searches for vintage lighting, and a 22% increase in searches for colourful lighting,” says Johnson.
Whether you’re looking for sculpture pendant lights or standout sconces, finding one that suits you will be key in 2022.
Wedding decor: Colorful celebrations
Many have been forced to postpone their weddings due to the pandemic – but 2022 may usher in a new wave of nuptials that will see couples ditch the minimalistic decor for bright hues and punchy patterns.
According to Johnson, searches for colourful wedding items have already jumped 223%, as couples look to make splashy statements on everything from invitations to centrepieces, signifying a desire to ditch pre-pandemic traditions for bold displays of self-expression.
Images: New Times Finds; Vintage Vistara; Blooms n Stories; KNOTS studio; Bespoke Binny; Sheffield House by JGV