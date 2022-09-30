It’s official: the countdown to Christmas has begun. In 86 days, many of us will be sitting with friends and family, eating, drinking and feeling merry while enjoying the final few days before we welcome in 2023 – and that means there are lots of things to plan. From sourcing the right Christmas tree to planning which family member’s home will be the base for the Christmas and new year period, the lead-up to Christmas is inevitably busy as we try to get our homes and plans in order.

But amid a cost of living crisis and what might be a pared-back festive period this year, creating a sense of Christmas cheer at home without breaking the bank is even more desirable. One way to do so is by subtly adorning your home with Christmas decor or purchasing gifts that don’t break the bank – and Etsy has recently revealed its Christmas trend report for 2022, which is filled with independent businesses and sellers highlighting the Christmas trends that are worth looking out for this year.

“This festive season, shoppers are prioritising human connections more than ever, and cherishing the communities and relationships that matter most to them,” says Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson. “Through so much change over the last few years, these relationships have weathered the storm, making them all the more important to celebrate. This is why the gifts we give should come from someplace special – and Etsy’s community of 5 million independent sellers make for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, filled with extraordinary gifts of all kinds, for all kinds.” From mood-boosting hues to après ski style and so much more, these are the Etsy trends to look out for this Christmas.

Merry and bright

Etsy Christmas trends: Origami Bloom star

Move over, dopamine dressing: dopamine gifting is the must-have trend this season. Bright colours can have a powerfully positive effect on our psyche, and if this year’s obsession with hot pink is any indication, Etsy is predicting that shoppers will be going all-out with joyful, vibrant colours when it comes to the festive season. “There has been a 346% increase in searches for disco ball decor, an 86% increase in searches for vibrant wall art and a 24% increase in searches for colourful wreaths on Etsy,” says Johnson. “This playful and mood-boosting aesthetic represents a fresh start, reminding us to celebrate in ways that bring us happiness and to spread cheer well beyond the new year.” Enchanted forest

Etsy Christmas trends: Wild Race forest rainstorm candle

The desire to connect with the natural world in recent years began as a form of escapism and continues to influence our home decor, with natural, wild and foraged-inspired foliage taking centre stage in this enchanted fantasy-meets-reality forest aesthetic. “On Etsy, we’ve seen a 118% increase in searches for nature-inspired home decor and a 37% increase in searches for enchanted forest-inspired decor.” Johnson says to make this dark, moody and magical trend story come to life, combining rich tones, like emerald green and midnight blue, with festive, shimmery touches, inspired by the iridescent wings of luna moths and beetles. New age rituals

Etsy Christmas trends: De La De La Art positive auras set of 3 posters

According to Etsy, there has been an increased interest in shoppers wanting to tap into the power of the universe and purchasing products associated with astrology, tarot, meditation, manifestation and more. This has resulted in a home decor shift towards introspection, with the platform seeing a 338% increase in searches for aura art and a 90% increase in searches for affirmation items. If you’re looking to add some good vibes to your Christmas, this decor trend may go a long way. Pearlcore

Etsy Christmas trends: Jasmine Alice Home large shell candle

Adorning your home with pearl-inspired accessories will bring a classic and simple feel to your Christmas decor, thanks to their timeless beauty. On Etsy, there has been a 44% increase in searches for pearl shoes, a 44% increase in searches for pearl bags or purses and a 31% increase in searches for pearl dangle or drop earrings. And the fascination extends beyond jewellery and accessories – pearly, iridescent accents add an ethereal elegance to festive decor.

Kitchen kitsch

Etsy Christmas trends: Edie Pegg Villeroy & Boch 1990s Enamel mugs x4

“Shoppers have fallen in love with all things nostalgic and, in particular, retro kitchen accessories are having a major moment,” says Johnson. “There has been an 85% increase in searches for vintage mixing bowls, a 26% increase in searches for retro decor and a 14% increase in searches for vintage Pyrex on Etsy. Vintage home pieces can add a healthy dose of personality to your space, from old-school cookie jars and coffee pots to whimsically patterned mugs, tea towels and more.

