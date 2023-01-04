At the start of a new year, there are always predictions for what we expect the next 12 months to look like. Whether it’s personal life achievements, such as improving our health and fitness, or indulging in emerging hair and beauty trends, we often crave being told just what to look out for in order to stay “in the know” year round – and that includes our homes.

This is something that Etsy does well, as the platform regularly shares its trend predictions for each year – but this time, they come with a twist. The online marketplace has shared its 2023 decor predictions along with its first-ever colours of the year.

indigo and honeycomb collage

The overall theme for Etsy 2023 is the concept of duality and it’s reflected in the two colours it predicts to be everywhere in 2023 – indigo and honeycomb. “A beautiful blend of blue and violet that represents wisdom and intuition, indigo carries with it both a high-impact and futuristic tone, while honeycomb lights up a room and reminds us to appreciate and protect the intelligence of nature that exists all around us,” says Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson. Other trend predictions from Etsy include statement marble, which Johnson says “offers brightness and dimension to a space”. “Shoppers are embracing this timeless material in fresh ways in 2023 – including new colourways like green and burgundy and dramatic statement pieces featuring patterns with heavy veining – from custom-carved sinks to vintage bookends and candlestick holders.”

Etsy 2023 trends: Melting forms

Melting forms – home decor pieces which take inspiration from the organic movement of molten lava – are also expected to grow throughout 2023, with Etsy seeing an 8% increase in searches for melting or molten items. “We’re seeing an increased interest in creating melting, textured forms within everything from ceramics and glassware to mirrors and sculptural candles,” says Johnson. “It’s an evolution of the popular wavy, curvy and relaxed edges decor trend and reveals the fluidity of decor trends today. It’s also a dynamic contrast to the more geometric decor styles of the recent past.” If you’re looking to get in on the Etsy trends, here are few home accessories on our wishlist…

