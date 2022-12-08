Both colours could totally transform your living space in different ways. Deep indigo represents a fresh alternative to the teal and Dutch blue shades that have long been cropping up on our Instagram feeds, while still lending a classic, calming feel; honeycomb instantly warms up a room, and looks great with wooden accents or other natural textures.

This vibrant pair “brings out the other’s radiance” too, according to Etsy’s trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson, making them a brilliant colour combination to work into your living space to boost your mood, whether that’s through contrasting textiles (consider balancing rich indigo bedding with some accent cushions or a throw in a honeycomb shade) or bold glassware.

If you’re on the hunt for new accessories to give your home a little lift, Etsy has pinpointed statement marble as another interior trend to get on board with for 2023.