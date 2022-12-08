Indigo shades and molten shapes – these are Etsy’s interiors trend predictions for 2023
Katie Rosseinsky
Take your style cues from Etsy in 2023, and add these breakout interior trends to your space.
2023 is somehow just around the corner, and if you’re looking for the perfect excuse to revamp your home for the new year, we have just the thing.
Etsy has just released its 2023 trend report, and for the first time, the online marketplace has pinpointed not one but two colours of the year, because, in their words, the next 12 months will be “all about embracing contrast and exploring opposites”.
The two shades in question are indigo, “a beautiful blend of blue and violet that represents wisdom and intuition” and will add serious impact to your interiors, and honeycomb, a rich yellow-orange that “lights up a room and reminds us to appreciate and protect the intelligence of nature that exists all around us”.
Both colours could totally transform your living space in different ways. Deep indigo represents a fresh alternative to the teal and Dutch blue shades that have long been cropping up on our Instagram feeds, while still lending a classic, calming feel; honeycomb instantly warms up a room, and looks great with wooden accents or other natural textures.
This vibrant pair “brings out the other’s radiance” too, according to Etsy’s trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson, making them a brilliant colour combination to work into your living space to boost your mood, whether that’s through contrasting textiles (consider balancing rich indigo bedding with some accent cushions or a throw in a honeycomb shade) or bold glassware.
If you’re on the hunt for new accessories to give your home a little lift, Etsy has pinpointed statement marble as another interior trend to get on board with for 2023.
“Marble offers brightness and dimension to a space, and shoppers are embracing this timeless material in fresh ways in 2023,” says Isom Johnson, who adds that new colourways like green and burgundy and dramatic statement pieces featuring patterns with heavy veining are shaking up our preconceptions.
Unsurprisingly, this one’s a real favourite for bathrooms and kitchens. From August to October 2022, Etsy reported a 183% increase in searches for marble sinks, compared to the same period in 2021, along with a 117% increase in searches for marble coasters.
The platform’s final trend prediction presents another contrast to marble’s strong lines: it’s all about melted forms and shapes, according to Isom Johnson: “Taking inspiration from the organic movement of molten lava to create melting, textured forms within everything from ceramics to glassware to mirrors and sculptural candles.”
It’s the natural evolution of the waved edge accessories that have been cropping up everywhere from diningware to bathroom mirrors. Etsy has reported an 8% increase in searches for melting or molten items in the period from August to October 2022, and it is expecting demand to increase throughout the coming year.
It’s a laidback, effortless aesthetic that “reveals the fluidity of decor trends today and is a dynamic contrast to the more geometric decor styles of the recent past”, Isom Johnson says. Starting planning your homeware wish lists now.
