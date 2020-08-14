Fairy, string and festoon lights for indoor and outdoor use to shop now

10 beautiful and unique fairy lights to decorate your home with, perfect for all manner of celebrations.

Fairy lights are the simple touch that makes all the difference when it comes to atmosphere. If you’re dining al fresco, stringing up some vintage-style festoon bulbs above the table suddenly makes the occasion feel like, well, an occasion. 

Delicate, LED lights on a thin, bendy wire, on the other hand, can be shaped around tree branches to make it look like your garden is enchanted.

Inside, we love the idea of trying out some unique fairy lights, experimenting with shapes and styles, to add personality to a room. Classic interior string lights are of course also great for a celebration, though. Whether you’re hosting a birthday or a baby shower, some fairy lights can offer a soft glow and warmth, making everything seem cosier.

Here, we’ve rounded up 11 beautiful fairy lights which are all different and suit a range of purposes, from indoor gatherings to outdoor dining. 

  • Star fairy lights

    These delicate star lights sit on a discreet, flexible wire so they can be bent and shaped around furniture, across a dining table for an illuminating display or into a garland.

    They come with a timer, which means you can set them to automatically turn off once the party’s over or you’ve gone to bed.

    Shop star fairy lights at The White Company, £12

    Buy now

  • Outdoor festoon lights

    These sturdy festoon lights can be used inside and outdoors, perfect for adding some atmosphere to an al fresco dinner party.

    We like the classic white light, but they’re also available as a vibrant multi-coloured set.

    Shop outdoor festoon lights at John Lewis & Partners, £65

    Buy now

  • Riviera lemon fairy lights

    These playful citrus fairy lights are perfect for summer, adding a fruity feel to any celebration. 

    We recommend placing them in a large bowl and using as a table prop, positioned next to fruit cocktails.

    Shop Riviera lemon fairy lights at Paperchase, £12

    Buy now

  • Iris ball lights

    The muted tones of this chic string of lights feels classically Scandinavian, which is just what we love about shopping at Nordic Nest.

    The soft glow that these lights emit are so cosy, we can’t wait to try them out on an autumnal evening.

    Shop Iris ball lights at Nordic Nest, £40

    Buy now

  • Bohemia fairy lights

    These pretty fairy lights are for indoor use only and use delicate, pastel ‘drops’ in different shapes and sizes to create a bohemian feel. 

    They’ll need to be plugged into the mains, so make sure that wherever you envision them that there’s an electricity source near by. 

    Shop bohemia fairy lights at Home & Glory, £24.50

    Buy now

