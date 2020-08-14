10 beautiful and unique fairy lights to decorate your home with, perfect for all manner of celebrations.
Fairy lights are the simple touch that makes all the difference when it comes to atmosphere. If you’re dining al fresco, stringing up some vintage-style festoon bulbs above the table suddenly makes the occasion feel like, well, an occasion.
Delicate, LED lights on a thin, bendy wire, on the other hand, can be shaped around tree branches to make it look like your garden is enchanted.
Inside, we love the idea of trying out some unique fairy lights, experimenting with shapes and styles, to add personality to a room. Classic interior string lights are of course also great for a celebration, though. Whether you’re hosting a birthday or a baby shower, some fairy lights can offer a soft glow and warmth, making everything seem cosier.
Here, we’ve rounded up 11 beautiful fairy lights which are all different and suit a range of purposes, from indoor gatherings to outdoor dining.
Star fairy lights
These delicate star lights sit on a discreet, flexible wire so they can be bent and shaped around furniture, across a dining table for an illuminating display or into a garland.
They come with a timer, which means you can set them to automatically turn off once the party’s over or you’ve gone to bed.
Outdoor festoon lights
These sturdy festoon lights can be used inside and outdoors, perfect for adding some atmosphere to an al fresco dinner party.
We like the classic white light, but they’re also available as a vibrant multi-coloured set.
Riviera lemon fairy lights
These playful citrus fairy lights are perfect for summer, adding a fruity feel to any celebration.
We recommend placing them in a large bowl and using as a table prop, positioned next to fruit cocktails.
Iris ball lights
The muted tones of this chic string of lights feels classically Scandinavian, which is just what we love about shopping at Nordic Nest.
The soft glow that these lights emit are so cosy, we can’t wait to try them out on an autumnal evening.
Bohemia fairy lights
These pretty fairy lights are for indoor use only and use delicate, pastel ‘drops’ in different shapes and sizes to create a bohemian feel.
They’ll need to be plugged into the mains, so make sure that wherever you envision them that there’s an electricity source near by.
White pom pom fairy lights garland
These adorable fairy lights are part of a garland that has been strung with 12 pom poms, interspersed with mini lights.
They give off a warm, flattering glow and would make a lovely decoration for a party.
Shop white pom pom fairy lights garland at Bunting and Barrow, £17.50
Brighton pavilion fairy lights
This unique string of fairy lights is made up of mini lampshades, each one decorated with whimsical illustrations of Brighton.
They come as part of the ‘Brighton’ range, which is inspired by the city’s architecture and creativity.
'La Petite Rose' string of fairy lights
This pretty garland of cream roses is trimmed with green leaves and strung on a delicate white wire.
It’s lit with warm LED lights, which would look lovely draped around a dressing table.
Shop ‘La Petite Rose’ string of fairy lights at Ella James, £30
Silver fairy lights
These detailed fairy lights are inspired by Morocco, with intricately cut silver metal which the light shines through and creates beautiful scattered shadows when lit at night.
They are battery operated with energy saving LED lights.
Star paper lantern fairy lights
These sweet star-shaped lanterns certainly tick off the celestial trend, while their calming neutral palette would seamlessly blend in at any home.
We like that, unlike most fairy lights, they’re made of delicate paper which gives them even more of a glow.
Solar pagoda light string
These mini lanterns are perfect for hanging in the garden for a celebration, especially when weaved among the trees.
They’re solar powered giving up to six hours of light, no batteries requrired.
