Fairy lights are the simple touch that makes all the difference when it comes to atmosphere. If you’re dining al fresco, stringing up some vintage-style festoon bulbs above the table suddenly makes the occasion feel like, well, an occasion.

Delicate, LED lights on a thin, bendy wire, on the other hand, can be shaped around tree branches to make it look like your garden is enchanted.

Inside, we love the idea of trying out some unique fairy lights, experimenting with shapes and styles, to add personality to a room. Classic interior string lights are of course also great for a celebration, though. Whether you’re hosting a birthday or a baby shower, some fairy lights can offer a soft glow and warmth, making everything seem cosier.