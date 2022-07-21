Maximalist homeware lovers – we have something in store for you. Fashion brand Rhode, which is loved by the likes of Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling, has launched its very own homeware collection that perfectly encapsulates the brand’s whimsical, vintage-inspired aesthetic.

The 30-piece capsule collection called Garden of Dreams is the ultimate decor and dinnerware collection for summer, filled with playful face-adorned serving plates, wavy placemats, throw pillows and more, all ranging from $75 to $325 (£63-£272) The collection takes inspiration from the trips founders Phoebe Vickers and Purna Khatau have taken worldwide. “Each piece is made to mix, match and maximise the joy of the quiet adventures of life: gathering at the table, getting lost in a great book and daydreaming of your next getaway,” the brand said on Instagram.

“Similar to how we approach our ready-to-wear collection, we wanted home to feel special – like unique treasures found on your travels near and far,” Khatau told The Rachel Zoe Project. “Each piece works alone but there’s a special magic when you mix them together. The Sicilia print, as its name suggests, was inspired by our travels to Sicily, and the Garden of Dreams was inspired by antique Mughal fabrics.” From dreamy quilted placemats to pom-pom tassel pillows, Rhode is the brand we definitely have our eye on this summer. Shop Rhode’s homeware collection here

