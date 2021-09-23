Faux fur throws to buy now

9 faux fur throws to add a touch of cosy texture to your home

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Now that the nights are drawing in and the temperatures are taking a dip, it’s time to deck your home out in all manner of comfy and cosy throws.

As the weather prepares to turn and the nights get set to draw in, it’s time we consider the cosy season ahead.

With the central heating dialled up and some great TV on the box, get ready to curl up for the most heartwarming season of all. But wait: there’s one very important factor to consider before you think about curling up anywhere, and it’s what *exactly* you’re going to curl up in.

Think comfy blankets and cosy throws and you’ve got the right hygge-inspired vibe. But there’s one style of throw that particularly needs your attention and they’re crafted from faux fur, meaning you get all of the cosiness as well as keeping a clean conscience.

Simply drape over the side of a sofa or armchair, or indeed on the foot of a bed, and just watch how much more cosy your space becomes. You’re welcome.  

Images: courtesy of brands.

