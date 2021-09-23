All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Now that the nights are drawing in and the temperatures are taking a dip, it’s time to deck your home out in all manner of comfy and cosy throws.
As the weather prepares to turn and the nights get set to draw in, it’s time we consider the cosy season ahead.
With the central heating dialled up and some great TV on the box, get ready to curl up for the most heartwarming season of all. But wait: there’s one very important factor to consider before you think about curling up anywhere, and it’s what *exactly* you’re going to curl up in.
Think comfy blankets and cosy throws and you’ve got the right hygge-inspired vibe. But there’s one style of throw that particularly needs your attention and they’re crafted from faux fur, meaning you get all of the cosiness as well as keeping a clean conscience.
Simply drape over the side of a sofa or armchair, or indeed on the foot of a bed, and just watch how much more cosy your space becomes. You’re welcome.
Abigail Ahern Savannah throw
Nothing comes close to the statement-making power of leopard-print homeware, and this cosy faux fur throw is a wonderful place to start.
Anthropologie luxe dyed faux fur throw blanket
If your home adheres to a pared-back palette, then Anthropologie’s grey-toned faux fur throw is a perfect go-to.
Oka faux fur throw
This timeless chinchilla-esque faux fur throw is the ultimate cosy companion to add a vintage touch to your home.
Soak & Sleep grey faux fur throw
If you have white or grey bedsheets, then this faux fur throw will be perfect for draping at the foot of your bed.
Helen Moore faux fur throw
This leopard-print throw is timeless and seriously stylish; if you dare, pair with clashing colours for a popping approach.
The Luxe Company faux fur throw
It looks like fur, it feels like fur but it is, of course, faux. This sumptuously soft and buttery-toned throw is perfect for cosy nights in.
Deyongs Churchill throw
If your love of faux fur throws extends even as far as taking one along to a picnic, then this easy-to-roll iteration is perfect for you.
Soho Home Maddox throw
Soho House’s brand, Soho Home, knows its way around a texture homeware accoutrement like no other, and this cosy throw is proof.
John Lewis & Partners faux fur throw
If you’re in the market for embracing a bit of colour in the form of your throw, then look to John Lewis & Partners’ tourmaline-toned faux fur blanket.
