How Fearne Cotton hosts the ultimate Christmas, with festive tablescaping and pre-loved decorations

Nothing is quite as joyous as decorating your home with festive accents. Turning on strings of twinkling lights to welcome the dark evenings, going to town on elaborate baubles (because it’s not Christmas until you’ve made the annual pilgrimage to the fourth floor of Liberty London just for decorations); we all have beloved rituals at this time of year. And who better to probe for their revered home style than Fearne Cotton?

We got to chat with the Happy Place podcaster to find out exactly how she likes to prep for the end-of-year festivities. Whether you’re curious about how Cotton likes to spend Christmas Day or how you can harness a fresh, unique Christmas style of your own with vintage and new pieces, we got Fearne to spill the intel.

Your first note to jot down? Cotton’s family will be eating Christmas dins off a set of gorgeous vintage green glass plates from eBay. “I’m so in love with them,” she told Stylist. And yes, you’re going to want them too. Ahead you’ll read more insightful details about how she adds joy to her home, why she picked those particular green glass plates and what annual family traditions truly mean to her.