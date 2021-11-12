As we begin to fully embrace the winter months, injecting some colour into our lives has become even more important. Whether you’re embracing bold hues in your clothing, make-up or homeware, choosing products that stand out amid the greys, browns and beiges can be the perfect touch to looking and feeling good about yourself and the spaces around you.

One brand which is all about embracing vibrant colours and prints is Dar Leone, a luxury homeware and jewellery brand founded by Sierra Leonean-American Isatu Funna.