The female-founded homeware brand that has everything from crockery to cushions

As part of our new series, Female-Founded Friday, we take a look at some of our favourite female-owned homeware brands.   

If buying with a clear conscience just isn’t quite enough, then Ibbi Direct is a homeware brand worth taking note of.

Founded in 2014 by a trio of friends, Eliza Browne-Swinburne, Anna Kirkup and Claire McAlpine, the Northumberland-based business curates a selection of homeware, which its three founders select from artisans in India and Africa.

The result? A seriously covetable selection of everything a home would ever need; from colourful crockery to bright and bold bedspreads. In other words, one glance at Ibbi Direct will leave you wondering why you ever shopped for homeware anywhere else. These are a few of our favourite pieces to buy now. 

The pieces to add to your baskets from this female-founded homeware brand

  • Ibbi Direct hand-painted teapot

    Nothing beats the comfort that an afternoon cup of tea provides, but forget just boiling water in the kettle. Instead, invest in a timeless and oh-so-cute teapot to make a brew.

    Shop Ibbi Direct hand-painted teapot, £78

  • Ibbi Direct Bounty glass candlestick

    Perfect for those with an obnoxiously large tapered candle collection, these vintage-esque glass candlestick holders are the go-to for you.

    Shop Ibbi Direct Bounty glass candlestick, £22.50

  • Ibbi Direct Tamegroute pot

    This emerald green plant pot is crying out to host the most colourful bouquet of flowers. The prettiest plant pot you ever did see.

    Shop Ibbi Direct Tamegroute pot, £16

  • Ibbi Direct Balfour salad bowl

    You’ll never see a salad bowl as attractive as this colourful and sculptural iteration, which is perfect for making a seriously chic tablescape.

    Shop Ibbi Direct Balfour salad bowl, £125

  • Ibbi Direct little kantha throw

    If your table is lacking a bit of pizzazz, then look to this sweet and ditsy floral print tablecloth, which is as pretty as it is practical.

    Shop Ibbi Direct little kantha throw, £49.50

  • Ibbi Direct soap dish

    If your bars of soap are prone to leaving marks on the sides of your sinks, then this sweet soap dish will solve all of your problems.

    Shop Ibbi Direct soap dish, £19

  • Ibbi Direct vintage iron planter

    Wanting to make a statement in your garden? Forget just any old plant pots and instead look to this statement vintage iron planter with room for plenty of blooms.

    Shop Ibbi Direct vintage iron planter, £230

Images: courtesy of Ibbi Direct.

