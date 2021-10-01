As part of our new series, Female-Founded Friday, we take a look at some of our favourite female-owned homeware brands.
If buying with a clear conscience just isn’t quite enough, then Ibbi Direct is a homeware brand worth taking note of.
Founded in 2014 by a trio of friends, Eliza Browne-Swinburne, Anna Kirkup and Claire McAlpine, the Northumberland-based business curates a selection of homeware, which its three founders select from artisans in India and Africa.
The result? A seriously covetable selection of everything a home would ever need; from colourful crockery to bright and bold bedspreads. In other words, one glance at Ibbi Direct will leave you wondering why you ever shopped for homeware anywhere else. These are a few of our favourite pieces to buy now.
Ibbi Direct hand-painted teapot
Nothing beats the comfort that an afternoon cup of tea provides, but forget just boiling water in the kettle. Instead, invest in a timeless and oh-so-cute teapot to make a brew.
Ibbi Direct Bounty glass candlestick
Perfect for those with an obnoxiously large tapered candle collection, these vintage-esque glass candlestick holders are the go-to for you.
Ibbi Direct Tamegroute pot
This emerald green plant pot is crying out to host the most colourful bouquet of flowers. The prettiest plant pot you ever did see.
Ibbi Direct Balfour salad bowl
You’ll never see a salad bowl as attractive as this colourful and sculptural iteration, which is perfect for making a seriously chic tablescape.
Ibbi Direct little kantha throw
If your table is lacking a bit of pizzazz, then look to this sweet and ditsy floral print tablecloth, which is as pretty as it is practical.
Ibbi Direct soap dish
If your bars of soap are prone to leaving marks on the sides of your sinks, then this sweet soap dish will solve all of your problems.
Ibbi Direct vintage iron planter
Wanting to make a statement in your garden? Forget just any old plant pots and instead look to this statement vintage iron planter with room for plenty of blooms.
Images: courtesy of Ibbi Direct.