If buying with a clear conscience just isn’t quite enough, then Ibbi Direct is a homeware brand worth taking note of.

Founded in 2014 by a trio of friends, Eliza Browne-Swinburne, Anna Kirkup and Claire McAlpine, the Northumberland-based business curates a selection of homeware, which its three founders select from artisans in India and Africa.

The result? A seriously covetable selection of everything a home would ever need; from colourful crockery to bright and bold bedspreads. In other words, one glance at Ibbi Direct will leave you wondering why you ever shopped for homeware anywhere else. These are a few of our favourite pieces to buy now.