As part of our new series, Female-Founded Friday, we take a look at some of our favourite female-owned homeware brands. 

When it comes to homeware brands, none scratch the itch more than female-founded labels with heart. Which is exactly why we’ve started this franchise: to spotlight all of the fantastic female-founded homeware brands cutting through the noise.

First up is Vaisselle Boutique, a sell-out brand which, believe it or not, is only a matter of months old. Founded by French designer Léa Zana only last year, the brand has already amassed a cult following thanks to its pastel-painted pottery and its colourful crockery.

“The idea of Vaisselle was born during our dear lockdown,” writes Zana on the brand’s website. “Not being able to go out for delicious food in our favorite restaurants or bistros really pushed me on how to rethink meal times. The food I cook is terrible, so I had to find a way to make it exciting and yummy.” 

And if there’s anything that promises to elevate mealtimes, it’s Vaisselle’s pieces, which include everything from salt and pepper shakers to plates and cake stands, all of which are designed in London and hand-painted in Andalucia, Spain. But whatever you do like the look of, act fast, for Vaisselle’s pieces struggle to stay in stock; when they look this good though, is it really any wonder? 

