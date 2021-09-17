As part of our new series, Female-Founded Friday, we take a look at some of our favourite female-owned homeware brands.
When it comes to homeware brands, none scratch the itch more than female-founded labels with heart. Which is exactly why we’ve started this franchise: to spotlight all of the fantastic female-founded homeware brands cutting through the noise.
First up is Vaisselle Boutique, a sell-out brand which, believe it or not, is only a matter of months old. Founded by French designer Léa Zana only last year, the brand has already amassed a cult following thanks to its pastel-painted pottery and its colourful crockery.
“The idea of Vaisselle was born during our dear lockdown,” writes Zana on the brand’s website. “Not being able to go out for delicious food in our favorite restaurants or bistros really pushed me on how to rethink meal times. The food I cook is terrible, so I had to find a way to make it exciting and yummy.”
And if there’s anything that promises to elevate mealtimes, it’s Vaisselle’s pieces, which include everything from salt and pepper shakers to plates and cake stands, all of which are designed in London and hand-painted in Andalucia, Spain. But whatever you do like the look of, act fast, for Vaisselle’s pieces struggle to stay in stock; when they look this good though, is it really any wonder?
Vaisselle Boutique Salt 'n' Pepa pink and forest green shakers
Perfect for making seasoning your food even more stylish, these salt and pepper shakers will last you a lifetime (and look good while doing it).
Vaisselle Boutique Hot Cakes raspberry and orange cake stand
If your love of lockdown baking has yet to wane, fear not: you might just fancy investing in a chic and elevated cake stand.
Vaisselle Boutique Eat Me lemon plate
It’s important to have as many different coloured pieces of crockery as possible, just to make your arsenal fun and playful. This yellow-toned iteration is perfect.
Vaisselle Boutique Dip Me lemon and white bowl
If you’re partial to a bit of oil and balsamic vinegar with some bread, then opt for a dipping bowl, which will make all that dipping a little easier.
Vaisselle Boutique Sweet Me baby pink and navy plate
Sitting shoulder to shoulder with Vaisselle’s other picture-perfect plates, this navy and pink checkered one is the ultimate go-to for adding a splash of colour to a mealtime.
Vaisselle Boutique Genie in a Bottle vase
Organise your flowers and give them a pretty home with this delightful hand-painted vase, which deserves to be displayed centre stage in your home.
Vaisselle Boutique Checkmate white and melon vase
Another picturesque home for your blooms comes courtesy of this yellow-toned checkered vase, which is crying out to host a clutch of your favourite flowers.
