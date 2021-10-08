A collage of kitchenware

This charming female-owned brand is a go-to for all your kitchenware and tablescape needs

As part of our new series, Female-Founded Friday, we take a look at some of our favourite female-owned homeware brands.  

As many of us settle into the idea of dining at home more often during these colder months, elevating our dining experience just became that bit more important – and The Sette is a brand providing kitchen and tableware that will add a whimsical and sophisticated touch to your weeknights.

Founded in 2020 by friends Sophie Elliott and Cloe Bueso, The Sette provides nostalgic and playful products with a mission to bring people together around the kitchen table.

From unique tabletop pieces to must-have dishes, we’ve selected a few of our favourite items that you should add to your list.

  • Yellow tart dish

    A photo of a yellow tart dish
    Yellow tart dish

    This ruffle-edge tart dish provides even heat distribution throughout and its bold yellow hue will make a pretty addition to your table.

    Shop yellow tart dish, £26

  • Hobnail jug

    A photo of a jug on a dining table
    Hobnail Jug

    This textured jug makes for a striking addition to your table and is great for drinks or as a centrepiece filled with flowers.

    Shop Hobnail jug, £95 

  • Blue stripe vase

    A photo of a blue stripe jug medium
    Blue stripe jug

    This blue stripe vase will add a splash of colour to brighten any room and is a statement-making centrepiece worth adding to your collection.

    Shop blue stripe vase medium, £80

  • Nesting bowls, set of three

    A photo of three bowls filled with olives and nuts
    Nestling bowls

    Whether you’re snacking on olives or some air-popped popcorn, do it in style with these nesting bowls, which come in a range of sunset-inspired colours including mandarin orange, yellow and cinnamon.

    Shop nesting bowls, set of three £300

  • Medium Biscondola tablecloth

    Photo of tablecloth
    Biscondola tablecloth

    Summer may be over but you can bring it straight to your dining room with this Italian floral-designed Biscondola tablecloth.

    Shop medium Biscondola tablecloth, £165

  • Medium bonbon jar

    A photo of a bonbon jar with strawberries inside on a table
    Bonbon jar

    This classic bonbon jar is an elegant alternative to a fruit or candy bowl and will add a touch of style to any table.

    Shop medium bonbon jar, £45

  • Ida coasters, set of four

    photo of flower-shaped coasters on a table
    Ida coasters

    Set your glasses on these graphic, colourful coasters, which were made in Turkey.

    Shop Ida coasters, set of four, £60

  • Vegetable starter plate

    A photo of plates on a table outside
    Vegetable starter plates

    A part of The Sette’s Farm-to-Table Collection, these vegetable plates are handmade and hand-painted in Italy and are great for a casual kitchen dinner and tabletop layering.

    Shop Vegetable Starter Plate, £25

Images: The Sette

