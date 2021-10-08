As many of us settle into the idea of dining at home more often during these colder months, elevating our dining experience just became that bit more important – and The Sette is a brand providing kitchen and tableware that will add a whimsical and sophisticated touch to your weeknights.

Founded in 2020 by friends Sophie Elliott and Cloe Bueso, The Sette provides nostalgic and playful products with a mission to bring people together around the kitchen table.

From unique tabletop pieces to must-have dishes, we’ve selected a few of our favourite items that you should add to your list.