As part of our new series, Female-Founded Friday, we take a look at some of our favourite female-owned homeware brands.
As many of us settle into the idea of dining at home more often during these colder months, elevating our dining experience just became that bit more important – and The Sette is a brand providing kitchen and tableware that will add a whimsical and sophisticated touch to your weeknights.
Founded in 2020 by friends Sophie Elliott and Cloe Bueso, The Sette provides nostalgic and playful products with a mission to bring people together around the kitchen table.
From unique tabletop pieces to must-have dishes, we’ve selected a few of our favourite items that you should add to your list.
Yellow tart dish
This ruffle-edge tart dish provides even heat distribution throughout and its bold yellow hue will make a pretty addition to your table.
Hobnail jug
This textured jug makes for a striking addition to your table and is great for drinks or as a centrepiece filled with flowers.
Blue stripe vase
This blue stripe vase will add a splash of colour to brighten any room and is a statement-making centrepiece worth adding to your collection.
Nesting bowls, set of three
Whether you’re snacking on olives or some air-popped popcorn, do it in style with these nesting bowls, which come in a range of sunset-inspired colours including mandarin orange, yellow and cinnamon.
Medium Biscondola tablecloth
Summer may be over but you can bring it straight to your dining room with this Italian floral-designed Biscondola tablecloth.
Medium bonbon jar
This classic bonbon jar is an elegant alternative to a fruit or candy bowl and will add a touch of style to any table.
Ida coasters, set of four
Set your glasses on these graphic, colourful coasters, which were made in Turkey.
Vegetable starter plate
A part of The Sette’s Farm-to-Table Collection, these vegetable plates are handmade and hand-painted in Italy and are great for a casual kitchen dinner and tabletop layering.
Images: The Sette