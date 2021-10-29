As part of our series, Female-Founded Friday, we take a look at some of our favourite female-owned homeware brands.
There’s nothing like hosting a dinner party and feeling proud of what you’ve thrown together. From cultivating the perfect on-theme menu to picking the right glassware, it all plays a part – and one brand that is worth adding to your tableware wishlist for future gatherings this festive season is Style Your Spaces.
The Edinburgh-based creative studio was founded by creative director Katie Brigstock in 2020 and is known for its imaginative interiors, sustainable floristry practices and carefully curated homeware collection.
From cocktail-themed napkins to coloured rim tumblers, Style Your Spaces has a range of showstopping products which will suit your tablescape needs.
Cocktail napkins
Featuring your favourite pre-dinner cocktails, from negronis to martinis, these embroidered linen napkins are the perfect present or fun feature for a dreamy table set-up.
Blue gourd vase
This gorgeous blue and white striped vase makes for the perfect centrepiece due to its stand-out design.
Casa Cubista Green striped plate
Ditch dull-white plates for this showstopping green striped dinner plate, which was handmade in Portugal by Casa Cubista.
Shop Casa Cubista Green striped plate at Style Your Spaces, £32
Swirl glass candle holder
This beautiful glass candle holder will be a striking addition to any table set-up. Made from beautifully light swirl glass and standing at 23cm tall, it fits a standard taper candle like a glove.
Coloured edge bud vase
One can never have too many vases – and this beautiful bud vase with a coloured, ruffled edge is perfect for a couple of gorgeous blooms from the garden.
Vaisselle red and nude oil baby
This red and nude oily baby by Vaisselle is perfect for decanting your olive oil or use as a vase too.
Shop Vaisselle red and nude oily baby on Style Your Spaces, £65
Clara ruffle napkin
Pink ruffles? Yes please! These napkins in a bright pink chessboard fabric will brighten up any table.
Swirled wine glass
Sip from these swirled wine glasses, which feature an elegant shape and light feel that makes them perfect for a drinks reception, outdoor picnic or dinner with friends.
Marbled glass bauble
Start to add some festive cheer to your at-home gatherings with these handmade glass baubles in marbled wine red and mandarin created by experienced glassblowers in the UK.
Images: Style Your Spaces
