This dreamy female-owned homeware brand will take your tablescaping to the next level this festive season

As part of our series, Female-Founded Friday, we take a look at some of our favourite female-owned homeware brands.

There’s nothing like hosting a dinner party and feeling proud of what you’ve thrown together. From cultivating the perfect on-theme menu to picking the right glassware, it all plays a part – and one brand that is worth adding to your tableware wishlist for future gatherings this festive season is Style Your Spaces.

The Edinburgh-based creative studio was founded by creative director Katie Brigstock in 2020 and is known for its imaginative interiors, sustainable floristry practices and carefully curated homeware collection.

From cocktail-themed napkins to coloured rim tumblers, Style Your Spaces has a range of showstopping products which will suit your tablescape needs.

  • Cocktail napkins

    Cocktail napkins

    Featuring your favourite pre-dinner cocktails, from negronis to martinis, these embroidered linen napkins are the perfect present or fun feature for a dreamy table set-up.

    Shop Cocktail napkins, £120

    BUY NOW

  • Blue gourd vase

    Blue gourd vase

    This gorgeous blue and white striped vase makes for the perfect centrepiece due to its stand-out design.

    Shop Blue gourd vase, £55

    BUY NOW

  • Casa Cubista Green striped plate

    Casa Cubista Green striped plate

    Ditch dull-white plates for this showstopping green striped dinner plate, which was handmade in Portugal by Casa Cubista.

    Shop Casa Cubista Green striped plate at Style Your Spaces, £32

    BUY NOW

  • Swirl glass candle holder

    Swirl glass candle holder

    This beautiful glass candle holder will be a striking addition to any table set-up. Made from beautifully light swirl glass and standing at 23cm tall, it fits a standard taper candle like a glove.

    Shop Swirl glass candle holder, £28

    BUY NOW

Images: Style Your Spaces

