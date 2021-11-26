Bring bright colours, bold textiles, and quirky home accessories to your space with this female-owned interiors brand.
If your home is in need of a little colour, then you may well be in the market for something from homeware brand Woven Rosa.
Co-founded by Lauren Selby, Woven Rosa is filled with colourful eclectic designs, from printed rugs and cushions to the cutest coasters, and will add an expressive and playful feel to your home.
The brand is largely inspired by travel, with current collections sourced from Peru and Mexico, and the brand prioritises bringing bold prints, lots of colour and timeless pieces to its customers.
From Peruvian sheep’s wool and alpaca blend floor cushions to wicker lampshades, we’ve selected a few of our favourite items that you should add to your list.
Misk'i Frazada rug
This Misk’i Frazada checked rug features tonal shades of cream, pink and orange – it’s a classic and simple design that will bring warmth to your space.
Jennifer sofa throw
This Jennifer throw originated from the breathtaking highlands of the Sacred Valley region of Peru and will look stunning on a sofa or bed.
Pacha floor cushion 96
Ditch your sofa in favour of one of these striking floor cushions. The cushion is handwoven on back-strapped looms and then cut into size to create this bold design.
Ember coaster set
Set your glasses on these colourful handwoven coasters, which originated from Oaxaca, Mexico, and make for the perfect table accessory.
Nest wicker shade
Add some wicker to your decor with this Nest lampshade, which is a modern take on a classic design that will add texture and character to your living or bedroom space.
Pacha cushion 115
One can never have too many cushions – and this colourful design features an array of tones that are used in Andean textiles and are all sourced from the earth.
Camila Frazada rug
This electric orange rug will be a central focus of your living space and is sure to be loved by guests.
Luna sofa throw
A multipurpose throw that can work for the sofa or a picnic in the garden, this stylish and functional design is perfect to use year-round.
Sunset coaster set
These coasters have an interesting backstory as they’re handwoven using traditional Zapotec techniques by artisan weavers in Oaxaca, Mexico, and will look great beneath your coffee cups to candles and plants.
Images: Woven Rosa
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
