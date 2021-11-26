a collage of two photos of a floor cushion and wine glasses on coasters

Female-Founded Friday: this charming homeware brand is a go-to for all your boho decor needs

Bring bright colours, bold textiles, and quirky home accessories to your space with this female-owned interiors brand. 

If your home is in need of a little colour, then you may well be in the market for something from homeware brand Woven Rosa.

Co-founded by Lauren Selby, Woven Rosa is filled with colourful eclectic designs, from printed rugs and cushions to the cutest coasters, and will add an expressive and playful feel to your home.

The brand is largely inspired by travel, with current collections sourced from Peru and Mexico, and the brand prioritises bringing bold prints, lots of colour and timeless pieces to its customers.

From Peruvian sheep’s wool and alpaca blend floor cushions to wicker lampshades, we’ve selected a few of our favourite items that you should add to your list.

  • Misk'i Frazada rug

    a photo of a person holding a large multicoloured rug
    Female-Founded Friday: Woven Rosa Misk'i Frazada rug

    This Misk’i Frazada checked rug features tonal shades of cream, pink and orange – it’s a classic and simple design that will bring warmth to your space.

    Shop Misk’i Frazada rug, £180

  • Jennifer sofa throw

    a photo of a brown and cream print throw on a brown sofa with a plant on the right and a rattan divider in the back
    Female-Founded Friday: Woven Rosa Jennifer sofa throw

    This Jennifer throw originated from the breathtaking highlands of the Sacred Valley region of Peru and will look stunning on a sofa or bed.

    Shop Jennifer sofa throw, £300

  • Pacha floor cushion 96

    a multicoloured floor cushion on a rug with a brown sofa in the back
    Female-Founded Friday: Woven Rosa Pacha Floor Cushion 96

    Ditch your sofa in favour of one of these striking floor cushions. The cushion is handwoven on back-strapped looms and then cut into size to create this bold design.

    Shop Pacha floor cushion 96, £86

