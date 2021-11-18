There is nothing like wrapping yourself up in the cosiest throws or stepping out of the shower in to the fuzziest of towels during the winter months.

As the bitter cold begins to slowly creep in, the desire to keep ourselves as warm and cosy as possible becomes incredibly important – and the launch of Fenwick’s debut homeware collection is providing just what we need to get through the next few months in style.

The department store has made its first foray into interiors with Fenwick at Home, a series of collections that brings together its favourite finds from Britain and beyond, from hand-stitched Portuguese linens to Tuscan cashmere throws.