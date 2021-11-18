Home and interiors

Fenwick’s debut homeware collection just launched today and it’s bound to sell out

Leah Sinclair
a photo of a blanket and billow on a chair with a wicker basket on the left

From hand-stitched Portuguese linens to Tuscan cashmere throws, Fenwick’s first homeware collection is giving us just what we need this winter. 

There is nothing like wrapping yourself up in the cosiest throws or stepping out of the shower in to the fuzziest of towels during the winter months.

As the bitter cold begins to slowly creep in, the desire to keep ourselves as warm and cosy as possible becomes incredibly important – and the launch of Fenwick’s debut homeware collection is providing just what we need to get through the next few months in style.

The department store has made its first foray into interiors with Fenwick at Home, a series of collections that brings together its favourite finds from Britain and beyond, from hand-stitched Portuguese linens to Tuscan cashmere throws.

The new collection covers all aspects of homeware from bath and bedding to home fragrance, home accessories and loungewear, which means you can get your home winter ready from diffusers down to duvets.

Some particularly drool-worthy items from the range include sustainably made bath products designed to enhance the daily ritual of bathing. Made by northern Portugal’s famed textile artisans, each piece, whether a sumptuous towel or bamboo bathrobe, is made to the very highest standards of design, craft and quality, and is one you’ll want to wrap yourself in morning and night.

The Tuscan collection is another standout, thanks to its luxurious cashmere throws and herringbone cushions that ooze comfort. 

a picture of a bed
Fenwick at Home: Mayfair Egyptian cotton duvet cover and pillowcase in white
faux fur blankets on a table
Fenwick at Home: Faux fur blanket in snow
a photo of a grey cushion on a chair
Fenwick at Home: Mongolian lambswool cushion

Leo Fenwick, Head of Brand at Fenwick said: “We are delighted to launch our first homeware collection, Fenwick at Home. From Portuguese linens and Tuscan throws to British botanical candles, every piece is made with the greatest of craft and finest materials to bring pleasure to every moment at home.

“Now adding to our Fenwick Food & Drink range, Fenwick at Home is a continuation of our own-brand product development and we can’t wait for our customers to experience the exceptional and unique array of elevated homeware essentials”.

A photo of towels in a basket on a table
Fenwick at Home: Berkshire bamboo towel in white
a photo of a bed with drawers next to it on the left
Fenwick at Home: Eldon Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover in White, £110-£135, Kingston Cotton Quilted Bedspread in Cool Grey, £180, Tuscan Wool Throw in Grey

Prices start at £20 in loungewear, home accessories and bedding collections and all are available from 18 November. 

The bath and home fragrance collections are available from 6 December in all Fenwick stores and online.

Images: Fenwick

Leah Sinclair

