There’s nothing that gets us in the Christmas mood like decorating our homes with festive touches, whether that means going all out with the tinsel and fairy lights, choosing some pared-back rustic ornaments or investing in a sustainable potted tree. When it comes to family gatherings, catch-up dinners with friends or the main event Christmas meal on 25 December, giving your usual tablescape a seasonal spin can really help to set the mood.

Crackers, a Christmassy centrepiece – often featuring evergreen foliage and candles – and even place-setting cards (additional bonus: you can be in charge of the seating plan to avoid any potentially awkward conversations) will create a welcoming atmosphere, but the first thing to decide upon is the colour scheme – and that starts with your kitchenware. According to the experts at classic cookware brand Le Creuset, this year’s festive period is all about “bright, bold colours” that celebrate the joy of togetherness after two years of scaled-back Christmas plans.

In need of Christmas tablescape inspiration?

“We are currently seeing the latest trends and attitudes around making up for lost time impacting how people use their home and indeed their kitchen,” a spokesperson for the brand said. “There is a palpable hunger for glamorous, celebratory moments which bring people together—especially around the table.” This “free-spirited sentiment” underpins the brand’s latest Christmas colour palette, which centres around Cerise, a bold cherry-red shade, Deep Teal, a vibrant jewel shade and “hints of shimmer and shine”. It’s a classic festive combination, but with a modern edge, as the teal hue presents a stylish alternative to a more traditional green shade. When it comes to the products themselves, bigger, statement pieces are making a comeback, as we’re finally able to celebrate on a bigger scale rather than sticking to smaller family groups. “As the first Christmas for a few years that’s not been overshadowed by a pandemic, people are excited to host large groups once again,” the brand’s spokesperson said. “We’re therefore seeing people wanting to make a statement with their tableware,” they added, citing the Signature Round Casserole as a standout option that really makes an impact.

Le Creuset

As we look forward to 2023, the brand has pinpointed blue as “quite prominent in the overall macro trends seen in interiors and fashion” (indeed, Etsy recently named Indigo, “a beautiful blend of blue and violet that represents wisdom and intuition”, as one of its two colours of the year). To bring this trend into your kitchen, Le Creuset is launching a new shade, Azure, a “bold and brilliant new blue that is both modern and mesmerising”. The brand says it is also continuing to see that people want to create calm and relaxing environments at home – but without being seen as dull by sticking to white. The solution? Combining pastel tones with “pops of bright colours as accent points”. We’re already compiling our interiors wishlists accordingly…

