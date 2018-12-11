This is the amazing story behind our love of Christmas cards

My Grandma always sent Christmas cards. Every December, from age 10, it was my job to help her address them and – as she got older and her friends fewer – edit the faded blue book of contacts that held the names she’d collected from her seventy odd years on this earth.

In all honesty, I didn’t relish this task. The book was a confusing maze to navigate. We don’t often write down details with the idea in mind that one day, a fresh pair of eyes will be helping us to make sense of it because we’re a little too foggy to quite recall which one of the three addresses listed for Sandra Smith is the most recent. My Grandma was no different.

But there was a vague sense of importance to the occasion: I was too young to experience my grandmother in her matriarchal prime and these long hours holed up in her specially built annexe, peacefully addressing envelopes to my third-cousins, twice removed, provided an opportunity to hear stories of a life lived long before I was around.